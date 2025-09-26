Andrea Sampson is a second lieutenant on the River Edge first responders and is studying acupuncture. She's also desperately in need of a kidney.

Andrea has dealt with kidney issues all her life. When she was 3 years old, she was diagnosed with a rare kidney condition that causes the immune system to attack healthy kidney cells.

Childhood diagnosis and family sacrifice

When she was 13, her body stopped responding to medication, and her father donated his kidney to her. Six years later, she needed another one, and now, just past her 30th birthday, Andrea, who's on the transplant list where the average wait time is 3-5 years, needs your help in finding a living donor.

"I was born with a kidney disease, and it has been an ongoing battle to manage and maintain that," Andrea said. "Unfortunately, at some point when your kidney function is low enough, you need to get a transplant."

Volunteer EMT continues to give back while waiting

Once again, it's back on the kidney trail.

"I am advocating for a kidney donation, talking about my story, and hopefully an altruistic donor is out there who is inspired to help me continue all the other things I'm doing in my life.

"I am a second lieutenant and I volunteer locally as an EMT on two squads. I'm studying acupuncture, and I hope to practice innovative medicine in the future, so I have a lot of ambitious goals. I want to give back a lot."

Times Square billboard plea for River Edge hero

Andrea's friends and family are rallying around her. They've even posted a plea on the Nasdaq Tower.

"It's wild, very humbling," Andrea said. "It's not every day you would imagine you'd see yourself on a huge billboard in Times Square. It was a really exciting moment. I had classes that day, and as soon as I got out, I went over to see it."

If you are considering becoming a donor, you can contact Andrea's parents at abdreasparents@yahoo.com or text 908-419-0509.

Check out Andrea's website.