Teen charged with arson at 2 Bergen County, NJ schools

ORADELL — A teen was charged with arson in connection with fires set at two schools in June and July.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the teen was responsible for a fire inside a garbage receptacle at the Roosevelt Elementary School in River Edge June 20 around 9:45 p.m. The fire extinguished itself by the time firefighters arrived, according to Musella.

The second fire was more serious and was set in several places inside the field house at River Dell High School in Oradell late Tuesday afternoon causing heavy smoke damage.

Oradell and River Edge police working with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit determined a connection between the two fires and arrested the teen on Wednesday in Paramus. The teen was charged with aggravated arson, attempt to cause widespread injury, and criminal trespass.

The teen is being held at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

