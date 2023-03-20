NJ neighborhood makes list of top 15 places to live in America

The best place to live in New Jersey is also among the best places to live in the entire country, according to 2023 rankings from the review site Niche.

The list — this is now the ninth edition — is meant to help young professionals, parents, and retirees find a good home.

Niche uses data from the FBI and the U.S. Census, as well as input from residents, to compile the rankings.

Below are the five New Jersey locations that ranked best in the nationwide list. They're spread across just two counties.

Only one New Jersey town cracked the top 20 nationwide.

River Edge (Google Maps) River Edge (Google Maps) loading...

River Edge — Bergen County (#74 in America)

Review on Niche:

"Really nice and friendly people as well as nice parks, library, and school district! The people that are a part of the town's government are always trying their best and trying to help."

Ridgewood (Google Maps) Ridgewood (Google Maps) loading...

Ridgewood — Bergen County (#69 in America)

Review on Niche:

"After considering a number of other similar towns, we moved to Ridgewood a little over a year ago and couldn’t be happier with our decision. It’s such a beautiful town to start and raise a family in and feels like such a supportive community."

Ho-Ho-Kus (Google Maps) Ho-Ho-Kus (Google Maps) loading...

Ho-Ho-Kus — Bergen County (#47 in America)

Review on Niche:

"This community is very family oriented. Schools are top notch and education is considered a priority. Volunteerism is also very important in the schools, Local government, fire, ambulance and in the schools."

Princeton (Google Maps) Princeton (Google Maps) loading...

Princeton — Mercer County (#34 in America)

Review on Niche:

"I love Princeton because it’s clean, quiet and suburban/country! The town is somewhat diverse. My neighbors are friendly and they also keep to themselves. This town is a great place to raise a family."

Princeton Junction (Google Maps) Princeton Junction (Google Maps) loading...

Princeton Junction — West Windsor Twp., Mercer County (#14 in America)

Review on Niche:

"Moved here from Manhattan and been living here for 21 years, and love it. Great for raising a family, social and cultural diversity, convenience, safe, great schools, lots of outdoor spaces in and around town. Great sense of community, pride and ownership in town."

How much does it cost to live in New Jersey? Keep scrolling to see.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.