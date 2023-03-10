10 foods that define New Jersey

Some foods are "so Jersey."

According to New Jersey 101.5 staffers and readers, these are the foods (or food styles) that are practically synonymous with the Garden State.

Some may have originated here and since spread beyond New Jersey's borders, others may have come from elsewhere and received their own New Jersey flavor.

Not all submissions made this list (sorry, bagels) — we weren't confident enough to "claim" them for New Jersey.

Are there any we're missing? Let us know using the email addresses at the bottom of this post.

Corn on the cob

Jersey sweet corn at Giamarese Farm and Orchards (Photo Credit: Jim Giamarese) Jersey sweet corn at Giamarese Farm and Orchards (Photo Credit: Jim Giamarese) loading...

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture says this Jersey Fresh item is in season from late June through much of September.

Pork roll

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The star of possibly the most heated debate in New Jersey history, pork roll is typically available only here and in neighboring states.

The "pork roll, egg & cheese" breakfast sandwich also deserves a mention as an only-in-Jersey item.

Disco fries

Patrick Lavery, Townsquare Media NJ Patrick Lavery, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

It's New Jersey's twist on poutine out of Canada. The fries-cheese-gravy combo is on the menu at many Garden State diners, as well as the menus of several pizzerias and pubs.

Salt water taffy

Jordan Jansson Photo Jordan Jansson Photo loading...

Atlantic City is said to be the birthplace of this chewy treat. Rumor has it, a store owner had his entire stock of candy soaked by ocean water during a major storm, and the idea was born.

Blueberries

JulARTe JulARTe loading...

Hammonton in Atlantic County is known as the blueberry capital of the world, and it ranks fifth nationwide for blueberry production. These are in season from mid-June to mid-August, according to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

Cranberries

Photo by Marina Khrapova on Unsplash Photo by Marina Khrapova on Unsplash loading...

In 2021 alone, New Jersey cranberry farmers produced 589,000 barrels of the antioxidant-rich fruit. As of November of last year, the Garden State ranked third in the nation for production.

Pizza

Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Yes, we gave pizza a slot on New Jersey's list — specifically, two forms: tomato pies, with the sauce on top; and the massive slices you can find at the Jersey Shore.

Tomatoes

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

"Jersey Tomato" is actually a phrase used by folks in the farming biz. The specific varieties are generally groomed for their taste, not to survive long-distance shipping — so the yield generally ends up in the hands of New Jersey consumers.

Peaches

Peaches arinahabich loading...

According to U.S. agriculture trackers, New Jersey was ranked No. 3 for production value for peaches in 2021. New Jersey growers harvested 27.5 million pounds of peaches on 3,600 acres.

For planning purposes .... National Eat a Peach Day is Aug. 22.

Sub/Hoagie/Hero

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Sure, you can find a long sandwich anywhere. But it's our opinion that the sub/hoagie deserves a spot in this list. After all, a sandwich chain called Jersey Mike's Subs, which started as a small shop in Point Pleasant in the 1950s, now has more than 2,400 locations across the country.

