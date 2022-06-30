How much it costs to enjoy a boardwalk day at the Jersey Shore

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Food, rides, games, touching the sand — everything comes with a price along the Jersey Shore. And in some cases, those prices may be much higher than what you remember from just last summer.

We took a trip to the boardwalk in Seaside Heights to calculate what it may cost a family of four to enjoy a day at the shore.

Of course, you could save a lot of money by packing a cooler for your meals, or parking your vehicle several blocks from the ocean. But our day includes the works.

Food prices at the Jersey Shore

The most economical decision you could make when feeding a family along the boards is also a popular one: pizza.

A survey of a few pizza stops determined that a large plain pie can be purchased for $22 to $30 — that's much higher than the price you'd find inland, but it's much cheaper than buying individual meals, like cheesesteaks, for every person. Drinks (non-alcoholic ones) average out to about $2.50 per person.

Games at the Jersey Shore

Believe it or not, you can still find games that cost just 25 cents per play — a random claw machine, or one of the wheel games where players gamble on where it'll stop.

For the most part, though, games inside arcades are about $1 each. So, ideally, you could buy a $20 arcade card and let your kids swipe 10 times each. But, parents know the problem will be convincing their kids it's time to leave after the card runs out of cash.

The interactive games along the boards, such as football or baseball throwing, are pricier.

Rides at the Jersey Shore

The more tickets, or credits, you purchase, the more bang you get for your buck. For example, one credit costs $1 on Casino Pier. But 55 credits would cost you $50.

Kids' rides on the pier each end up costing you about $3 to $6 per child. The main roller coaster is 10 credits, or $10. Six credits are needed per person for the Ferris Wheel.

Ice cream at the Jersey Shore

Even the most bare-bones ice cream order for a full family will run you at least $20.

At Kohr Brothers on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, soft-serve with sprinkles in a cup is about $6.

Beach-badge prices at the Jersey Shore

A family of four with young children can step on to the sand for $20 total; kids 11 and younger are free.

Seasonal tags are extremely worth the price if you're an avid shore visitor. For example, $60 would give you all-season beach access in Seaside Heights.

Parking costs at the Jersey Shore

You can pay extra for convenience, or pay less and walk a little further or drive around a little longer for a spot.

Depending on the day of the week, lots close to the boardwalk could charge you $10, $20 or more for an all-day or all-night spot. If you can locate an open spot that's metered, you can get away with paying about $2 per hour.

