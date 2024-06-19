Seaside Heights, NJ hosts its first LGBT pride festival

🏳️‍🌈 Seaside Heights' first Pride Festival begins Friday evening

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A new Pride festival will debut Saturday at the Jersey Shore.

Seaside Pride begins Friday evening with a community paint event. A day full of events starts with yoga on the Seaside Stage at 8 a.m. followed by Zumba. A drag brunch, kite fly, concerts, a bonfire and "loud and proud" party are also planned for the festival into the evening.

Mayor Tony Vaz said the borough was approached by organizer Jenn Stefanacci Portier about having an event in March, which got support from the Borough Council. The borough is providing the location and the event's planners will do the rest.

"We're hosting; they're going to provide the activity's events. So they're using our stage on the boardwalk, we'll have tables set up for them," Vaz told New Jersey 101.5.

"They've worked with the business community to have entertainment and so forth. It should be a good weekend with the weather being good. And we should draw a lot of people to the activities."

Seaside Pride event schedule Seaside Pride event schedule (Seaside Pride) loading...

A great day for a Pride festival

Vaz said that Seaside Heights is always looking for ways to invite people to safely enjoy the community and this seemed to be a positive event.

"We want it to be a safe community. Their past history in other communities have been very favorable. So we said this will be great for us," Vaz said.

Portier on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for additional comment about the festival.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that while temperatures soar into the mid-90s on Saturday, the sea breeze will keep it cooler along the boardwalk. There could be a shower or thunderstorm that pops up late Saturday afternoon.

Upcoming Pride events in New Jersey Saturday, June 22: Mays Landing : Atlantic County Pride in the Park

: Atlantic County Pride in the Park Randolph : Morris County Pride Festival

: Morris County Pride Festival Princeton: Princeton Pride Parade & After Party

Princeton Pride Parade & After Party Wayne: Passaic County Pride Wednesday, June 26: Mahwah: Mahwah Pride Celebration Friday, June 28: East Orange: East Orange Pride Celebration Ceremony

