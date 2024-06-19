Mining magnate’s daughter sues NJ roommate: Sold stolen luxury items online?

✅ Aurora Agapov and Kaitlyn Fung were NYU roommates and friends

✅ Fung admitted to Agapov she stole her jewelry and put it for sale online

✅ Agapov wants the jewelry back

A New York University freshman from New Jersey is being sued for stealing approximately $50,000 worth of her roommate's high-end jewelry and accessories and selling it online.

Aurora Agapov, 19, in her lawsuit filed in New York Superior Court, accuses Kaitlyn Fung, 18, from Old Tappan of stealing the items from their dorm in Founders Hall after finding a notebook listing the missing items after they had been sold on the online luxury consignment shop The RealReal, which also has a brick-and-mortar location in Manhattan.

The items included an 18-karat ring worth nearly $24,000, a $3,300 Celine tote, a $4,000 Chanel handbag, a Bvlgari necklace that sold for $2,485 and designer clothing. Many of the items were sold at less than their value, according to the lawsuit.

Fung admitted to taking and selling the items when confronted by Agapov and showed her the items for sale on the RealReal website, the lawsuit claims. The next morning Agapov reported the thefts to the NYPD.

NJ high school graduate

Agapov went to the RealReal store on Wooster Street in Lower Manhattan to claim the items but was told Fung's mother instructed the store to send her all the unsold items.

The lawsuit seeks the return of the items to Agapov and at least $20,000 in damages.

Fung is a member of Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan's Class of 2023 and is studying politics and criminology According to her LinkedIn account

The art major told the New York Post she and Fung were "good friends." Her father is Andre Agapov, a Russian-American mining magnate and CEO of a gold mining company.

