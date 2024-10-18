NJ woman seriously injured after flying tire crashes through windshield

🚨A VW sedan was hit by a tire that came from a vehicle

🚨The impact shattered the windshield and damaged the car

🚨The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A woman was seriously injured after a tire flew through her windshield on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a spare wheel came loose from a vehicle heading north near Exit 81 (Lakehurst Road) in South Toms River around 3:25 p.m.

The tire went across the concrete barrier into the southbound lanes and struck the windshield and roof of a Volkswagen sedan driven by Emily Newton, 21, of Flemington. Newton suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to Marchan.

A New Jersey 101.5 listener said he was traveling behind Newton and stopped to help before first responders arrived.

"I pulled over in the middle lane with all the other cars. I ran up to the vehicle. I've never seen anything like that in my life. Her body was contorted, the window is shattered. It ripped the entire roof off the vehicle," the eyewitness said.

VW sedan hit by a tire on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River 10/17/24 VW sedan hit by a tire on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River 10/17/24 (Listener sumitted) loading...

Driver hits the gas in shock

After Newton's vehicle had been stopped in the left lane, the eyewitness said she accidentally hit her accelerator, crashing into a pickup that had parked in front of her to help.

The good Samaritan said he prayed with the victim and told her to "be strong, hang in there."

"She wasn't really with it. She was really she was in shock," he said.

Marchan said the crash remains under investigation.

Jen Ursillo contributed to this report

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia