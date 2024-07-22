The ultimate Jersey Shore guide to greenhead flies

Ah, the joys of summer at the Jersey Shore! Sun, surf, sand, and ... greenhead flies.

Also known as salt marsh flies, greenflies, greenies, and "those little ************s," these bloodsuckers are one of New Jersey's most fearsome, most annoying, most hated pests. And I have the welts on my legs to prove it.

Greenhead flies might be the uninvited guests of your summer beach day, but with a bit of knowledge and preparation, you can minimize their impact. Here’s to enjoying the Jersey Shore, greenheads and all!

What are greenhead flies?

These pesky little creatures are a species of biting horsefly, scientifically known as Tabanus nigrovittatus. Unlike their more polite counterparts such as house flies and gnats, these bugs are not content with a casual buzz around your picnic — they prefer to leave a lasting impression.

The female greenhead flies are the biters, as they need protein from blood to lay eggs. (Approximately 100 to 200 eggs per meal.) They live for three to four weeks.

Where do they come from?

Greenhead larvae breed in salt marshes, where their larvae develop in the moist, muddy environment. (Which are in abundance along New Jersey's coastal plain, of course.)

Once they reach adulthood, these flies venture out in search of a blood meal to support their reproduction cycle.

When are they active?

Greenies make their grand entrance in early July and stick around until late August. In other words, peak summer season.

Furthermore, they are most active during the hottest part of the day. Which unfortunately coincides with prime beach time. Notably, the only time greenhead flies are not buzzing around looking for a snack is at night.

As many Jersey Shore residents know, when a strong westerly or even southerly land breeze overtakes the sea breeze effect, it allows for inland flies (like greenheads) to easily travel to beach areas. On top of hot air advection, that is why a land breeze is not ideal beach weather at the Jersey Shore.

Why do they attack humans?

Female greenhead flies have a one-track mind: blood. They need it to reproduce.

Again, these are horse flies. Big mammals like horses are their favorite meal.

They are not picky though, biting other mammals and birds if given the chance. Like humans. So a packed beach looks like a buffet, ripe for the chomping.

Are they getting worse?

Yes. Due to dwindling populations of natural predators (​​purple martins and swallows) and summer days trending hotter, greenhead flies are more prevalent and more resilient now.

Any way to prevent or repel them?

There are a few strategies that might help fight off greenhead fly attacks.

Light-colored clothing can make you less attractive to flying insects, in general. Bug sprays containing DEET or picaridin can offer some protection, though not always foolproof.

My favorite tip: set up shop near a strong breeze or a fan, as greenheads are weak fliers and tend to avoid windy conditions.

While pesticides generally are not strong enough to kill the resilient greenhead fly, there are such things as greenhead traps that some people deploy in their backyards.

Why do the bites hurt so much?

If you’ve ever felt the sting of a greenhead fly bite, you know they hurt. A lot. For a long time.

Their mouthparts are genetically designed to slice through skin and capillaries, causing more pain and swelling than a mosquito bite. Plus, they inject an anticoagulant to keep your blood flowing freely, which can trigger an inflammatory response in your body.

Any way to cure or soothe the bites?

After the battle with greenhead flies, your welts deserve some TLC. Clean the bite area with soap and water to prevent infection. Applying ice can help reduce swelling and numb the pain.

Over-the-counter antihistamines or hydrocortisone creams can also soothe the itch and inflammation. If you’re looking for a natural remedy, you might try dabbing the bite with a mixture of baking soda and water, or some vinegar.

