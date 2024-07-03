❗ 5 NJ beaches under advisory

❗ Water samples tested for high levels of fecal bacteria

❗ Beaches could be closed for July 4th weekend

Dirty water could end up closing five New Jersey beaches for the long holiday weekend.

Regular water testing by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has found high levels of fecal bacteria in the waters off beaches in Atlantic and Ocean Counties.

Most likely from animal excrement the enterococci bacteria was likely carried into the ocean by water from last weekend's strong thunderstorms.

Atlantic City beach Arkansas Avenue beach

in Atlantic City has tested positive for high levels of fecal bacteria.

Contact with contaminated water can cause mild to severe reactions such as gastroenteritis, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramping, and diarrhea. The bacteria can also cause ear, nose and throat infections.

Which beaches are effected in New Jersey?

The following beaches are under advisory for high levels of fecal bacteria, but remain open:

Beachwood: Western beach

Long Beach Township: Stockton Avenue bay front beach

Ship Bottom: 14th Street bay front beach

Stafford Township: Jennifer Lane bay beach

Atlantic City: Arkansas Avenue beach

What happens next?

Additional water samples will be taken and analyzed.

Typically, the water clears in a day or two. However, if the samples show a continued elevated level of fecal bacteria, the state will close the beaches to swimming.

The beach itself will remain open, however, be advised that contamination can also occur on sand that has been in contact with the ocean water.

