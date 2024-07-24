This Jersey Shore small town was named the best must-visit

Small towns have a certain charm to them that keeps visitors, and locals, wanting to come back and experience it again.

New Jersey has some great small towns, even some award-winning, that have great main streets to visit.

A few that have become popular are:

Clinton

Clinton, NJ (Google Earth) Clinton, NJ (Google Earth) loading...

Haddonfield

(Downtown Haddonfield) (Downtown Haddonfield) loading...

Chester

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Westfield

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Bernardsville

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Lambertville

LambertGoogle Maps LambertGoogle Maps loading...

What makes a great small town? Jerseyans say everything from the cozy feel to the ice cream spots, to the outdoor scenery, comfort food, music, and local bakeries, all things that make portray America’s charm without the hustle and bustle of city life.

If you were to Google “the best small town in New Jersey”, you’d come across a few different answers and every one of them is accurate. But I found this particular list interesting because of the location.

Photo courtesy of Somerville Photo courtesy of Somerville loading...

Thrillist created a list of the must-visit small towns in every state and I didn’t expect this New Jersey town to be their pick.

When I think of small towns in our state, the listed towns are the ones that come to mind.

Some of our surrounding states’ towns that made this list are great places to visit too:

Mystic, Connecticut

Woodstock, New York

Lewes, Delaware

Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Ambler, Pennsylvania

Newport, Rhode Island

And if you’re ready for our home state, Sea Bright is on the list.

Thrillist added this Jersey Shore town to be New Jersey’s #1 must-visit small town because of the way you can experience the shore without the busy build-up from tourists.

Sea Bright has a stretch of bars where you’ll want to sit and have a great adult beverage, and a stretch of members-only beach clubs where you can actually sit and relax and have your own personal space.

Sea Bright is also home to one of my favorite restaurants, Anjelica’s.

It’s a must-visit town if you want to spend time at the shore.

See the full list HERE.

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.