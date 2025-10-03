It’s no secret that New Jersey has the best food in the country. But did you also know that we have legendary candies? And it isn’t all about saltwater taffy, either! We’re actually the chocolate capital of the Northeast!

Growing up, we all had chocolate shops on the boardwalks and we took them for granted. Who knew that not every state had these legendary shops. When I was young, we had Criterion and a couple of Fralinger's, but the one that really stands out as a hidden gem is Critchley’s.

According to Only In Your State, Critchley’s Candies in River Egde has been around since 1957, and walking inside feels like stepping back in time. The place actually lives in what used to be Grace Lutheran Church, and they’ve kept some of the original details, like an old arch at the back.

It gives the shop this cool, old-school vibe you don’t forget.

The candy is just as classic.

Critchley’s has been making many of the same recipes since Day 1. Their signature treat is the beloved Mint Oritani.

At the same time, they’ve kept things fresh by adding modern favorites. One of their newer hits is a Nutella twist on the Dubai Bar, Only In Your State reports.

It’s the kind of store where you think you’re popping in for a quick bag of candy and somehow leave with a full box.

A place that’s been in business for nearly 75 years doesn’t just sell candy, it becomes part of the community.

If you want to see what makes it special, check them out in person.

But if you need a peek first, their website and Facebook page keep you updated on seasonal treats.

