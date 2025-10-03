New Jersey’s favorite candy for Halloween 2025 has been revealed
Now that we’ve entered the month of October, Halloween is right around the corner.
Remember the thrill you experienced as a kid when you were dressed in costume, going around with your friends, knocking on the door of a house that had your favorite candy?
Honestly? I’m still chasing that high.
Have you considered what candy you’re going to pick out for the trick-or-treaters that will come to your door?
If you think you know the most popular candy for Halloween 2025, you might be surprised by what one study has to say.
Study reveals the most popular Halloween by state
Price-tracking site Price Listo, used Google Keyword Planner to analyze searches to determine each state’s favorite candy.
The search combinations used for the analysis included "[candy]," "[candy] chocolate," "[candy] bulk," and "[candy] candy." Rankings have been created based on the most searched candy in each state and across the US.
New Jersey’s favorite Halloween candy
Thankfully, the Garden State had some logic, in that candy corn didn’t make our top five. However, there were some questionable choices.
New Jersey’s top five candies
5th Avenue bar
4,342 searches
The 5th Avenue is a candy bar consisting of peanut butter crunch layers covered in chocolate.
Oreo
6,348 searches
Is an Oreo cookie really a “candy?” Don’t get me wrong, I love a double-stuff Oreo, especially if it’s dunked in peanut butter, but I was shocked to see this make the list.
Lindor
6,618 searches
I was not trick-or-treating in neighborhoods wealthy enough to be handing out Lindor truffles, and now that ranks as a major regret. Those bad boys are delicious.
Hershey’s chocolate
8,697 searches
A classic. 10/10. No notes on Hershey’s.
Ferrero Rocher
9,003 monthly searches on average
The chocolate is America’s most popular candy, with 252,198 monthly searches on average nationwide, and appearing at the top in 18 states.
Well, New Jersey, you now have your assignment: treat your tick or treaters with these candy favorites.
Read More: A study was done to find each state's favorite candy
Happy Halloween!
