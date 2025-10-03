Now that we’ve entered the month of October, Halloween is right around the corner.

Remember the thrill you experienced as a kid when you were dressed in costume, going around with your friends, knocking on the door of a house that had your favorite candy?

Honestly? I’m still chasing that high.

Trick or Treat Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash loading...

Have you considered what candy you’re going to pick out for the trick-or-treaters that will come to your door?

If you think you know the most popular candy for Halloween 2025, you might be surprised by what one study has to say.

Candy Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash loading...

Study reveals the most popular Halloween by state

Price-tracking site Price Listo, used Google Keyword Planner to analyze searches to determine each state’s favorite candy.

Trick or Treat Photo by Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash loading...

The search combinations used for the analysis included "[candy]," "[candy] chocolate," "[candy] bulk," and "[candy] candy." Rankings have been created based on the most searched candy in each state and across the US.

New Jersey’s favorite Halloween candy

Jack-O-Lantern Photo by Beth Teutschmann on Unsplash loading...

Thankfully, the Garden State had some logic, in that candy corn didn’t make our top five. However, there were some questionable choices.

New Jersey’s top five candies

Chocolate Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

5th Avenue bar

4,342 searches

The 5th Avenue is a candy bar consisting of peanut butter crunch layers covered in chocolate.

Oreo Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash loading...

Oreo

6,348 searches

Is an Oreo cookie really a “candy?” Don’t get me wrong, I love a double-stuff Oreo, especially if it’s dunked in peanut butter, but I was shocked to see this make the list.

Lindor Chocolate Photo by Mikki Speid on Unsplash loading...

Lindor

6,618 searches

I was not trick-or-treating in neighborhoods wealthy enough to be handing out Lindor truffles, and now that ranks as a major regret. Those bad boys are delicious.

Hershey's Photo by logan jeffrey on Unsplash loading...

Hershey’s chocolate

8,697 searches

A classic. 10/10. No notes on Hershey’s.

Ferrero Rocher Photo by P. L. on Unsplash loading...

Ferrero Rocher

9,003 monthly searches on average

The chocolate is America’s most popular candy, with 252,198 monthly searches on average nationwide, and appearing at the top in 18 states.

Well, New Jersey, you now have your assignment: treat your tick or treaters with these candy favorites.

Happy Halloween!

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈