✝️ Stephen E. Sweet, 74, has been charged with multiple offenses

✝️ The allegations were reported this week

✝️ He has been pastor at a Paramus church since 1997

PARAMUS — A church pastor was charged with nearly two dozen sexual assault charges involving a child.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his office's Special Victims Unit was contacted Thursday about the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile in the past by Stephen E. Sweet of Paramus. He was taken into custody the same day.

The 74-year-old committed "various acts of sexual contact and sexual assault" on multiple occasions over the course of several years when the child was between the ages of 13 and 18. The assaults took place at locations in River Edge, Paramus, and Ridgewood, according to Musella.

Sweet is the pastor at Grace's Lutheran Church in River Edge. According to the church website he has been pastor at the church since 1997. His picture on the website includes a stole around his neck with images of children.

Stephen E. Sweet Stephen E. Sweet (Grace's Lutheran Church) loading...

21 charges

The pastor was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, ten counts of second-degree sexual assault,three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance.

The church on Friday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment

The church website said Sweet is married with two grown children.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant