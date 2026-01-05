You've heard of retail politics. Now get a load of this: Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill is set to ring in her first days in office with a black-tie inaugural ball on the ice rink at the American Dream mall.

The choice to hold the inaugural at the once-sprawling eyesore of the Meadowlands is drawing buzz across New Jersey. The Bergen County mall is now a regional destination with high-profile attractions and luxury brand retailers but the choice also brings some backlash.

ALSO READ: See how your town and others in NJ voted for governor

AP Photo file/U.S. Congress AP Photo file/U.S. Congress loading...

$350 tickets, nonprofit fundraiser, and Jersey pride on display

The Jan. 20 event for Sherrill and Lt. Gov.-elect Dale Cadwell is expected to draw about 2,000 attendees and will take place inside the massive East Rutherford complex. Tickets are $350 per person, with proceeds benefiting Mission to Deliver NJ, Sherrill’s nonprofit advocacy organization focused on affordability, economic development, and civic engagement.

New Jersey Globe reported the news last week.

Organizers say the night will be a showcase New Jersey pride, The Globe reported. And since it's a night for celebrating, not fighting, they'll serve both Taylor ham and pork roll 🙄.

MORE ON AMERICAN DREAM: Bergen County needs to get rid of 'blue laws'

(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)/ Canva/ Townsquare Media.com (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)/ Canva/ Townsquare Media.com loading...

Mall choice reignites long-running controversy

But the venue choice has reignited long-simmering controversy. In a sharply worded op-ed, longtime environmental advocate Jeff Tittel called the mall a symbol of “pay-to-play politics,” citing billions in public subsidies, environmental concerns tied to its wetlands location, and ongoing disputes with surrounding towns over payments and services.

Tittel dubbed the complex the “American Scheme,” arguing it represents decades of political and financial missteps by leaders of both parties.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom