MANCHESTER — A motorcyclist was thrown over 140 feet on Saturday afternoon after colliding with a car on Route 37.

Manchester police said the motorcycle was headed west on Route 37. It burst into flames after being struck by a Honda Accord entering the road from Colonial Drive. The motorcyclist, William C. Swiderski, 24, of Brick, was thrown across the road onto the eastbound shoulder. He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Accord, Job Martinez del Villar, 20, of Manchester, was treated at Community Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Failure to obey a traffic signal and speed appear to be contributing factors, according to police.

NEW YORK — Nadine Menendez, the wife of former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, was convicted Monday of teaming up with her husband to accept bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey men looking for help with their business dealings or legal troubles.

The jury returned its verdict in the same federal courthouse in Manhattan where a different jury convicted Bob Menendez of many of the same charges last year. The Democrat is supposed to begin serving an 11-year prison term in June.

The evidence shown to jurors over a three-week trial followed the timeline of the whirlwind romance between the couple that began in early 2018 and continued after criminal charges were brought against them in September 2023. Repeatedly during the trial, prosecutors said they were “partners in crime.”

During a 2022 raid on the couple’s Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home, FBI agents found nearly $150,000 worth of gold bars and $480,000 in cash stuffed in boots, shoeboxes and jackets. In the garage was a Mercedes-Benz convertible, also an alleged bribe.

New York's $9 congestion toll on most drivers entering the busiest part of Manhattan remained in effect Sunday, despite an Easter deadline from the Trump administration to halt the first-in-the-nation fee.

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the state agency overseeing the tolls, confirmed Sunday that its system of traffic cameras continues to collect the fee assessed on most cars entering the borough below Central Park.

“The cameras are staying on,” said Avi Small, Hochul's spokesperson, in an email.

President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, rescinded federal approval for the program in February, calling it “a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners,” and initially gave New York until March 21 to comply.

As the calendar ticks down to when Real ID licenses will be required to fly and appointments grow scarce, the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission says it will issue them for certain emergencies.

Beginning Thursday, fliers who need a Real ID for a "life or death reasons" or have urgent travel plans to fly within the next 14 days can get one as part of their Real ID Emergency Issuance Program. Applicants will need to provide proof of their emergency to a special website and confirm they have the required documents for a Real ID to be issued.

All appointments will be handled at the MVC's Trenton Regional Center and an $80 "expedited shipping charge" will be charged. There are no walk-in appointments and there are no guarantees an appointment will be available.

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Residents of a Mercer County neighborhood were greeted by a black bear running down the street Monday morning.

Video captured by a homeowner's Ring video showed the bear in the area of Paxson Avenue and Edinburg Road in the University Heights neighborhood in the Mercerville section of Hamilton around 8 a.m., galloping between yards.

Animal Control said they received several calls and went to the neighborhood to track the bear.

The bear has not been aggressive and is believed to be passing through in search of food, according to Mayor Jeff Martin.

“We understand this may be alarming for residents, but black bears are generally shy and will avoid human interaction," Martin said. "We have posted information on our website and social media platforms to ensure that the public knows what to do if they encounter a black bear and urge residents to keep their distance."

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said it was aware of the bear but took no action.

