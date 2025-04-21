A life-or-death need for a REAL ID? NJ MVC can help for a price

✅ The NJ MVC will take applications for an emergency REAL ID issuance program

✅ The website opens Thursday to submit applications

✅ Applicants must provide proof of the emergency and pay an extra $80

As the calendar ticks down to when Real ID licenses will be required to fly and appointments grow scarce, the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission says it will issue them for certain emergencies.

Beginning Thursday, fliers who need a Real ID for a "life or death reasons" or have urgent travel plans to fly within the next 14 days can get one as part of their Real ID Emergency Issuance Program. Applicants will need to provide proof of their emergency to a special website and confirm they have the required documents for a Real ID to be issued.

All appointments will be handled at the MVC's Trenton Regional Center and an $80 "expedited shipping charge" will be charged. There are no walk-in appointments and there are no guarantees an appointment will be available.

You may qualify for an appointment if you need to travel domestically in the next fourteen days because your immediate family member:

Has died,

Is dying (hospice care), or

Has a life-threatening illness or injury

An immediate family member is considered to be a

Parent or legal guardian

Child

Spouse

Sibling

Grandparent

Those holding a ticket for travel within the next 14 days must provide proof that they do not have a passport or other acceptable ID to get through a TSA checkpoint. They must also provide an airline ticket, a travel itinerary with proof of payment and an invoice with travel dates and proof of payment.

“For years, the NJMVC has been issuing REAL IDs and preparing for the start of federal REAL ID enforcement,” acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd said in a statement.

“Anticipating the recent increase in demand, which is being seen all over the country, we have made many additional accommodations to service as many customers with REAL ID as possible, including with this new emergency program. Our efforts will continue through the start of enforcement on May 7 — and beyond.”

