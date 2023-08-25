Masking to return for NJ schools? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

The CDC reports a surge in new COVID cases driven by a new variant.

Some schools in the U.S. have already announced new restrictions.

Will NJ return to masking and social distancing in school?

Gov. Phil Murphy is giving out his phone number.

The governor on his social media platforms admonished people to "get out of my comment section" and text him at 732-605-5455 with questions and comments.

Murphy said he would respond to as many messages as he could and will send out occasional updates about his administration.

A relatively new nuisance for the Garden State appears to be less visible in 2023, but it'd be too soon to declare victory over the spotted lanternfly.

In fact, the Asia-native insect is here to stay. Experts' ultimate goal is to just get the invasive species down to levels that aren't bothersome to people or detrimental to crops and trees.

New Jersey doesn't officially track the presence of the spotted lanternfly on a yearly basis, but, due to reports from experts and residents, officials believe that areas of the state that had huge populations in the past are seeing very low numbers in 2023.

Yes, there is a Central Jersey. No, there is not a Central Jersey. Well, which is it?

Settle down, folks, because Gov. Phil Murphy has settled the age-old Central Jersey debate.

Today, the governor signed a bill to promote Central Jersey tourism. The bill requires the Division of Travel and Tourism, within the Department of State, to re-draw the state tourism map to create a “Central Jersey” region and incorporate it in all regional marketing campaigns, including publications and on VisitNJ.org.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A mother and son died in an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

Burlington Township police responded to a report of smoke coming from the window of an apartment at the Northgate Village Apartments on the Burlington Bypass around 3 a.m., according to Lt. Arthur Gitten.

Heavy smoke kept the responding officers from forcing their way into the apartment until firefighters arrived.

