Mother, adult son killed in NJ apartment fire

Mother, adult son killed in NJ apartment fire

Response to a fire at the Northgate Village Apartments in Burlington Township 8/24/23 (NBC Philadelphia)

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A mother and son died in an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

Burlington Township police responded to a report of smoke coming from the window of an apartment at the Northgate Village Apartments on the Burlington Bypass around 3 a.m., according to Lt. Arthur Gitten.

Heavy smoke kept the responding officers from forcing their way into the apartment until firefighters arrived.

Location of Northgate Village Apartments in Burlington Township (Canva)
loading...

CPR was unsuccessfully administered to Sandra Stevenson, 62, and her son Eric Stevenson, 28, after they were removed from the apartment. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gitten said the fire was confined to one apartment. A cause remains under investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the respective township and county fire marshals.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more

It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending.

Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack

NASCAR racing at Pocono Raceway just a step away from the Garden State

Last weekend, I took a trip to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania to check out the NASCAR action. It’s more than racing. It’s a huge three-day party where people from all over the country come to camp, party, and watch great racing.
Filed Under: Burlington County, Burlington Township
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM