BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A mother and son died in an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

Burlington Township police responded to a report of smoke coming from the window of an apartment at the Northgate Village Apartments on the Burlington Bypass around 3 a.m., according to Lt. Arthur Gitten.

Heavy smoke kept the responding officers from forcing their way into the apartment until firefighters arrived.

Location of Northgate Village Apartments in Burlington Township

CPR was unsuccessfully administered to Sandra Stevenson, 62, and her son Eric Stevenson, 28, after they were removed from the apartment. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gitten said the fire was confined to one apartment. A cause remains under investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the respective township and county fire marshals.

