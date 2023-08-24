Did NJ Gov. Phil Murphy really give out his phone number?

📞 Gov. Phil Murphy told listeners to leave messages on his new phone number

📞 "Get out of my comment section," Murphy said on his social media

Gov. Phil Murphy is giving out his phone number.

The governor on his social media platforms admonished people to "get out of my comment section" and text him at 732-605-5455 with questions and comments.

Murphy said he would respond to as many messages as he could and will send out occasional updates about his administration.

The comment section of posts to his social media platform often receives hundreds of comments from both political sides of an issue. The comments can also be vulgar or off-topic.

The post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is an example.

"I think you are doing a great job! Happy to support you!" wrote one person.

"When is your next dentist appointment," snarked another.

In reality, Murphy's real phone number is still not public. The number is created on the community.com website. Dialing the number only allows text messages

