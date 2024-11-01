Manchester High School football Hawks in the playoffs

Friday night the Manchester High School football team, led by my friend and former producer at Chasing News and NJ101.5, Coach Tommy Farrell, will host their first playoff game.

It's an exciting culmination of three years of hard work for the boys on the team. They had a strong winning record this year and the seniors are eager to take the field tonight.

These are the same kids who were sophomores when Coach Farrell took the helm. One of the best things about this team is the comradery and the desire to win. That's right. Manchester Football is bringing back the desire to win. Everyone does not get a trophy. Winners get trophies and losers have to try again next year. It's a part of life in America, and it's a good thing.

Jacob Rice via Unsplash Jacob Rice via Unsplash loading...

Teaching kids to deal with loss and overcome adversity is something that we need to strive for in order to best prepare our kids for adulthood. Coach Farrell has instilled those values and equally important is teaching the boys how to develop into strong men. Masculinity should be celebrated and encouraged.

As the great Frederick Douglass said, "It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."

So go get 'em, boys. Go win tonight. Win for your community, your school, your family, and yourself.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

