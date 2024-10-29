Jersey’s best diners — Simple breakfast and lunch spots

Everyone loves a good Jersey diner. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, pork roll, and sometimes scrapple if you're on the southern side of the state.

We thought we'd post a list to help you as you find yourself on the way to work, shopping, visiting friends and family, and just need a quick bite that won't break the bank.

We asked our listeners and they weighed in.

Check out the list although I can't say I've been to all of them, you can bet I'll be visiting each one in the coming weeks.

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

Spadea's holiday breakfast – The Half English Here's how Bill makes his "Half English" breakfast. His own twist on a traditional "English Breakfast." Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

