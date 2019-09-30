Trenton cops shoot armed man shot in head, prosecutor says

TRENTON — A police officer fired at a man with a weapon during an "encounter" on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. on the 1900 block of Calhoun Street in Trenton, according to Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio. She did not disclose details about what led to the shooting.

Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told the Trentonian the male was shot in the head.

Video of the scene from CBS Philly showed an SUV parked halfway on the sidewalk next to a sedan with a gunshot in the window. A white sedan was also present with an open door. The shooting took place in front of an auto sales business.

Resident James Brown told CBS Philly that he heard seven shots fired. The area of the shooting is not far from the Capital City Sports Complex.

DeBlasio said the state Attorney General's Office was notified per guidelines for a police involved shooting.

