Man, shot in the head by Trenton police, now facing charges

TRENTON — A man hospitalized after being struck by police gunfire on Sunday afternoon faces weapons possession charges, but the circumstances of their encounter, including whether or not the officer was fired upon, remain unclear.

Police and first-responders found Joseph Reeves, 37, of Trenton with multiple gunshot wound, including one to the head, when they responded to a report of an office-involved shooting on Calhoun Street, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. They also encountered an on-duty Trenton police officer, but Onofri did not disclose the officer's condition or identity, or address the circumstances of the shooting.

Onofri's office did say, however, Reeves was armed during the "encounter."

The Associated Press had cited unnamed authorities saying Reeves did not fire at the officer. A spokeswoman from the prosecutor's office said she could not confirm the report and said "everything" about the case remained under investigation.

Onofri's office said a silver Kia Optima that Reeves was operating was found at the scene with the engine running, the door open and a silver Ruger .357 Magnum revolver on the driver's side floor in plain view. The Kia sustained heavy damage after colliding with a parked Chevrolet Suburban LT and and had several bullet holes, according to Onofri.

Reeves remained hospitalized in stable condition on Monday afternoon, according to Onofri. He was transferred from Capital Health Regional Medical Center to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

