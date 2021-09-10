MOUNT HOLLY — A Brick man found dead behind a convenience store was seen with his accused killer earlier in the evening, according to police.

The body of Sean Reynolds, 31, was found by a child in back of Millerie's Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street in Mount Holly on Tuesday. Investigators were waiting for an autopsy to determine a cause of death, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. An autopsy performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner determined Reynolds had been stabbed multiple times.

Jimir Wynn, 29, of Mount Holly, was charged with first degree murder for allegedly stabbing Reynolds multiple times Monday night, according to Coffina, who said Reynolds was with Wynn near Wynn's home on Monday night.

A motive for the stabbing was still under investigation, according to Coffina.

Wynn was also charged with third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth degree certain persons not to possess weapons. He is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance on Saturday.

