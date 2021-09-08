MOUNT HOLLY — A 31-year-old man from Ocean County was found dead behind a convenience store on Tuesday, according to county and local officials.

Authorities say Sean Reynolds, of Brick Township, was discovered by a juvenile behind Millerie's Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street.

Authorities have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy was to be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause and matter of death.

Anyone who can offer information that may help investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

