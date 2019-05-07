Man is keying cars, slashing tires and leaving notes in this NJ town

WESTAMPTON — Police in Burlington County are trying to identify a man who has been damaging cars in a neighborhood and leaving the owners nasty notes about their properties.

Township police released video of one of the incidents showing the man keying the hood of a Cadillac about 4:20 a.m. Monday. You can watch it below.

Police said several cars in the Holly Hills section have been scratched and had their tires slashed.

Police said three owners were left with "warning" notes explaining that the vandal was not happy about the condition of their properties.

Police ask anyone with information to call 609-267-3000 ext 154.

