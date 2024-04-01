Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

New Jersey officials knew a problem was brewing in the summer, and now they're trying to avoid an epidemic.

Leaders and health professionals are again sounding the alarm on the threat of tianeptine — aka "gas station heroin" — a non-FDA approved drug that officials say is on shelves for anyone to buy and get addicted to, making bogus claims that it can treat depression and pain, or be used an alternative to opioids.

PROSPECT PARK — A Passaic County man is accused of setting off an explosive to bust open an ATM at a bank nearly two years ago.

Nicolas Torres, 41, of Passaic is charged with using an explosive to damage real property used in interstate commerce and possession of an unregistered firearm for having the explosive, according to a criminal complaint.

A 26-year-old Ocean County youth wrestling coach has been sentenced for distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.

Alec Donovan, of Brick, who has also worked as a wrestling referee, pleaded guilty last year in Trenton federal court.

Donovan was sentenced on Thursday to 87 months in prison — or just over seven years.

AT&T is confirming data stolen from tens of millions of customers has been found on the dark web.

Customers are being notified in a letter and/or email from AT&T. Notices began going out this weekend.

The company confirmed on Saturday that about 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former customers may have had personal information stolen.

Such information could be used to steal a persons identity.

WINSLOW — Three Gloucester County Sheriff's Officers are recovering after an accident at a South Jersey shooting range, according to published reports.

The officers were at the South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow in Camden County when they were injured around 2:45 p.m., 6ABC reported.

Winslow police said they responded to a call at the gun range for a possible ricochet, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Two tickets matched all six numbers of Thursday night's Pick-6 drawing in New Jersey, and whoever bought them will split a $30 million jackpot.

The big news comes just days after someone in New Jersey matched all six Mega Millions lottery numbers for a $1.13 billion prize.

