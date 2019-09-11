Man accused in violent attempted rape of woman on Route 295 still jailed

A 53-year-old Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges that he grabbed a woman who was walking along a busy highway in Mt. Laurel three months ago, dragging her into a nearby wooded area and trying to rape her.

Donald Cramer Jr. faces two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, robbery, second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree aggravated assault, as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and prohibited weapons and devices.

On June 6, the victim was walking along Route 73 in Mount Laurel when she was grabbed by Cramer and dragged to the side of the I-295 northbound exit ramp.

At the same time, John Bishop, a Burlington County resident, was driving by and saw the abduction, police said.

Bishop immediately stopped his vehicle on the shoulder and went to help the woman, pulling Cramer from the victim and holding him until Mount Laurel police arrived and arrested Cramer. The woman was hospitalized.

“Mr. Bishop took immediate action without regard for his own safety to prevent further abuse to the victim,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “His selfless actions were the epitome of bravery and concern, and we greatly appreciate him coming to her rescue.”

Cramer remains in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

An arraignment is set for Sept. 30.

