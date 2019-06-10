Good Samaritan stops sex assault — cops worry this guy committed more

MOUNT LAUREL — State Police are lauding a good Samaritan they say intervened in an attempted sexual assault along Route 295 on Thursday.

John Bishop noticed a woman struggling as she was dragged out of a car into a wooded area at the top of the ramp from Route 295 to Route 73 around 2:45 p.m., according to State Police. They said Bishop pulled over to the shoulder and was able to separate Donald Cramer Jr., 52, of Philadelphia from the woman.

Mount Laurel Police arrested Cramer and released him to State Police, who said the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cramer was charged with kidnapping, criminal attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terrorist threats, criminal restraint and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Police believe Cramer may a suspect in other sexual assaults and asked anyone with information to call them at 609-298-1171.

