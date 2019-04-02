Holmdel High School junior Boris Kizenko got himself into a bit of trouble with his high school administrators and teachers when he made t-shirts claiming "Make Holmdel Great Again" of course a play on the words of President Trump's "Make America Great Again".

He's a stand up young man with a bright future. Articulate, intelligent, patriotic and ambitious, he's a great representative of a generation of kids often disparaged by older Americans.

Prior to his invitation, we had a chance to have his story told to my audience on Chasing News .

Last week, he joined me on the show to discuss his invitation to the White House and how he enjoyed the visit.

