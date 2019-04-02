Make Holmdel Great Again!
Holmdel High School junior Boris Kizenko got himself into a bit of trouble with his high school administrators and teachers when he made t-shirts claiming "Make Holmdel Great Again" of course a play on the words of President Trump's "Make America Great Again".
He's a stand up young man with a bright future. Articulate, intelligent, patriotic and ambitious, he's a great representative of a generation of kids often disparaged by older Americans.
Prior to his invitation, we had a chance to have his story told to my audience on Chasing News.
Last week, he joined me on the show to discuss his invitation to the White House and how he enjoyed the visit.
