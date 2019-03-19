NJ ‘MAGA’ teen snubbed by Honor Society is invited to White House

HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County teen who said his support for President Trump was why he was excluded from the National Honor Society is going to the White House.

Boris Kizenko​ said he found an invite in his email spam folder to attend a Rose Garden speech about higher education by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

On his Facebook page , Kizenko said "it is an honor to be joining the President this Thursday for this historic address. God willing I will be giving President Trump a 'Make Holmdel Great Again' shirt as well."

Kizenko had maintained a 4.0 grade point average and completed hundreds of hours of community service but was denied acceptance into the National Honors Society earlier this school year. He has said it's because of his support for President Trump, although school officials have not publicly explained their reasoning.

He spoke with New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea in January , and went on the Fox News Channel, where he showed off his class president campaign shirt design.

It read "Make Holmdel Great Again" as a local take on President Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again," or MAGA.

Since his story made national headlines, Kizenko last month started selling the "Make Holmdel Great Again" T-shirts and said the money is going to support veterans. He said all profits will be donated to Fischer House Foundation.

