Low turnout as NJ voters approve borrowing $600M for school projects

Nine of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with results from two elections not yet reported.

A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.

The Shrewsbury school district in their pitch for support compared it to the way a homeowner uses a home equity loan to pay for a new roof.

Participation was light for most of the referendums with less than 25% turnout, according to county websites where official results were posted.

NJ plan for free preschool

NJ plan for free preschool

The highest turnout was 35% in Shrewsbury, which passed its referendum 65%-35%.

The lowest turnout also had one of the highest asks: 12% of voters turned out in Sayreville to pass a $97 million referendum 62%-38%.

Results were not posed by Morris County election officials for East Hanover's referendum and Long Valley in the Watchung Regional vote.

The Bergen County Clerk’s Office did not post results for the vote in Wallington. New Jersey Globe reports that borough election officials did not deliver voting cartridges to the county Board of Elections.

Problems at the polls

Voting was not without its problems. An issue with electronic databases at Districts 7 and 45 at St. Mary’s Church in Cherry Hill interrupted early morning voting.

"The issue was resolved early in the morning and the voters at the time were told to come back and to vote on the machine," Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen told New Jersey 101.5.

Keashen said there was a problem with envelopes for provisional ballots. The problem was also resolved first thing in the morning and new envelopes were delivered.

These are the results from Thursday's vote. Mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on Thursday and received within six days can still be counted.

Cherry Hill passed 69%-31% a $363 million referendum, the state's largest in Thursday's vote, for district-wide significant renovations and work in all 19 district school buildings.

Greater Egg Harbor passed 57%-43% a $21 million referendum for gym, lighting and sound system upgrades and improved athletic facilities.

Kenilworth passed 54%-46% a $31.4 million bond referendum to fund an expansion of the David Brearley Middle-High School, a new turf field and HVAC upgrades.

Little Silver passed 57%-42% to fund $35.9 million for district-wide facilities renovation.

Mansfield passed 75%-25% a $2.2 million referendum to finance several projects including a new boiler at John Hydock Elementary School and an upgrade to safety systems.

Northvale passed 56%-44% a $10.6 million referendum for a new air conditioning system and roof and ceiling replacement.

Sayreville passed 62%-38% a $97 million referendum nicknamed "Cool The Schools" for air conditioning.

Shrewsbury passed 64%-35% a $22.5 million referendum for HVAC and air quality improvements, a new lunchroom and three kindergarten rooms.

Watchung Regional's referendum likely passed 60%-40% for $8 million in projects on the district's long-range facilities plan. Results from voting in Long Hill is pending.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers