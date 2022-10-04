NJ locations for early in-person voting before Election Day 2022

Under state law enacted last year, registered New Jersey voters can cast ballots in person on machines during a nine-day period ahead of each Election Day.

For fall 2022, early voting locations will be open from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Hours will be Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Accommodations will be made for voters with disabilities.

This is separate from Election Day polling places, which show up under each voter’s registration information.

The following is a county-by-county list of in-person, early voting locations for 2022 across NJ:

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Atlantic County.

Atlantic City

(Quaremba Hall at St. Michael’s) 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City 08401

Buena Vista

(Martin Luther King Building) 661 Jackson Rd., Newtonville 08346

Egg Harbor Township

(Atlantic County Library) 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Twp, 08234

Galloway Township

(Galloway Library) 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway 08205

Hamilton Township

(Mays Landing Library) 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing 08330

Hammonton

(Hammonton Family Success Center) 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton 08037

Northfield

(Shoreview Building) 101 Shore Rd., Northfield 08225

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the nine early voting centers, no matter where you live in Bergen County.

Fort Lee

1355 Inwood Terrace/Anderson Avenue Circular Driveway (Jack Alter Community Center)

Garfield

159 Gaston Avenue (Rescue Engine Company #3)

Hackensack

One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack, NJ (County Administration Building)

Mahwah

475 Corporate Drive (Senior Center)

Paramus

400 Paramus Road (Bergen Community College / IT Building)

River Vale

628 River Vale Road (River Vale Community Center)

Rutherford

15 Sylvan Street (The Williams Center)

Teaneck

250 Colonial Court (Richard Rodda Center)

Woodcliff Lake

411 Chestnut Ridge Road (Tice Senior Center)

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Burlington County.

Chesterfield Township

(Chesterfield Municipal Building, conference room) 295 Bordentown-Chesterfield Rd., Chesterfield

Evesham Township

(Gibson House, basement) 535 E. Main Street, Marlton

Medford Township

(Medford Town Hall, all-purpose room) 49 Union Street, Medford

Mount Laurel Township

Rowan College at Burlington County Student Success Center (Exec. Conference Room 138)

1500 College Circle, Mt. Laurel

Pemberton Township

(Pemberton Community Library, community room) 16 Broadway, Browns Mills

Shamong Township

(Lenape Regional High School District Headquarters) 93 Willow Grove Road, Shamong

Willingboro Township

(Willingboro Public Library) Willingboro Town Center, 220 Campbell Drive, Willingboro

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Camden County.

Gloucester Township

(Elections & Archive Center, warehouse side entrance) 100 University Court, Blackwood

Camden

(Rowan University, parking available at PNC Bank and on street) 129 N. Broadway, Camden

Collingswood

(Collingswood Senior Center, 1st floor large living room) 30 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood

Merchantville

(Merchantville Community Center, lower, ramp access from building side) 212 Somerset Street

Runnemede

(Harry Williams Community Center, Senior Room) 2 Broadway, Runnemede

Winslow

(Bud Duble Community Center) 33 Cooper Folly Rd, Atco

Voorhees

(Lion’s Lake Community Center) 101 Dutchtown Rd., Voorhees

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Cape May County.

Cape May Court House Library – 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House

Lower Township Library – 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas

Upper Township Library – 2050 Route 631, Petersburg

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Cumberland County.

Bridgeton Public Library - 150 East Commerce Street, Bridgeton 08302

Millville Woman’s Club - 300 E Street, Millville 08332

City of Vineland Police Athletic League (PAL) - 20 S. Sixth Street, Vineland 08360

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Essex County.

Bloomfield

Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield

East Orange

(East Orange City Hall) 44 City Hall Plaza, East Orange

Fairfield

(Fairfield Community Center) 221 Hollywood Avenue, Fairfield

Irvington

(Irvington Municipal Building) 1 Civic Square West, Irvington

Verona

(Verona Community Center) 880 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

West Orange

(New Education Center @ South Mountain Recreation Complex) 560 Northfield Avenue

Newark

Essex County Complex Parking Garage, West Market Street Entrance, Newark

The Steve Adubato Sports Complex - Branch Brook Park Building #24, Newark

Newark Re-Entry Corporation, 936-938 Bergen Street, Newark

West Side Park Community Center, 600 – South 17th Street, Newark

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the five early voting centers, no matter where you live in Gloucester County.

Gloucester County Complex - 1200 N Delsea Dr, Clayton 08312

Logan Municipal Building - 125 Main Street, Bridgeport 08014

Monroe Public Library - 713 Marsha Ave, Williamstown 08094

RCSJ Behavioral Science Center - 1400 Tanyard Rd, Sewel 08080

Riverwinds Community Center - 1000 Riverwinds Dr, Thorofare 08086

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Hudson County.

BAYONNE

Bayonne City Hall (Council Chambers) 600 Avenue C, Bayonne 07002

HOBOKEN

Hoboken City Hall (1st Floor Conference Room, Newark Street Entrance)

94 Washington Street, Hoboken 07030

JERSEY CITY

Jersey City Hall (Ground Floor Caucus Room) 280 Grove Street, Jersey City 07302

Pershing Field Community Center - 816 Summit Avenue, Jersey City 07307

Hank Gallo Community Center - 175 Lincoln Park, Jersey City 07304

Moose Lodge - 60 West Side Avenue, Jersey City 07305

KEARNY

Kearny Town Hall (2nd Floor Courtroom Conference Room) 402 Kearny Ave., Kearny 07032

UNION CITY

16th Street & New York Avenue, Union City

28th Street & New York Avenue, Union City

WEST NEW YORK

Sunshine Garden Community Room - 515 54th Street, West New York 07093

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Hunterdon County.

North County Branch Library - 65 Halstead Street, Clinton 08809

Main Library - 314 State Route 12, Bldg #3, Flemington 08822

4H Building County Fairgrounds - 1207 Route 179, Lambertville 08530

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the six early voting centers, no matter where you live in Mercer County.

EAST WINDSOR

Mercer County Library - Hickory Corner Branch, 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor

EWING

Mercer County Office Park - 1440 Parkside Ave, Ewing 08638

HAMILTON

Colonial Firehouse Company, 801 Kuser Road, Hamilton 08619

LAWRENCE

Mercer County Library - Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike (at Darrah Lane)

PENNINGTON

Pennington Fire Company, 120 Broemel Place, Pennington

TRENTON

Trenton Firehouse Headquarters, 244 Perry Street, Trenton

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Middlesex County.

EAST BRUNSWICK

East Brunswick Community Center - 721 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick

EDISON

Minnie B. Veal Recreation Center - 1070 Grove Ave, Edison

MONROE

Monroe Public Library 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick Hub Teen Center - 411 Joyce Kilmer Ave, New Brunswick

OLD BRIDGE

Old Bridge Public Library - 1 Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge

PERTH AMBOY

Jankowski Community Center - 1 Olive St, Perth Amboy

PISCATAWAY

John F. Kennedy Public Library - 500 Hoes Lane, Piscataway

SAYREVILLE

Sayreville Senior Center - 423 Main St, Sayreville

SOUTH BRUNSWICK

South Brunswick Community Center - 124 New Road, Monmouth Junction

WOODBRIDGE

Acacia Youth Center (formerly Hungarian Manor) - 95 Port Reading Ave, Woodbridge

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Monmouth County.

COLTS NECK

Colts Neck Public Library - 1 Winthrop Drive, Colts Neck 07722

HAZLET

James J. Cullen Community Center 1776 Union Avenue, Hazlet 07730

HOWELL TOWNSHIP

Adelphia Fire Company Station No. 2 (rear entrance) - 993 State Route 33, Freehold 07728

LITTLE SILVER

The Women’s Club of Little Silver (Main Lobby) 111 Church Street, Little Silver 07739

LONG BRANCH

Long Branch Senior Center - 85 2nd Ave., Long Branch 07740

MANALAPAN

Monmouth County Library Headquarters (rooms 1,2,&3) 125 Symmes Drive, Manalapan 07726

MIDDLETOWN

Croydon Hall (Gymnasium) 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo 07737

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP

Neptune Senior Center (Fitness Center) 1607 Corlies Avenue, Neptune 07753

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS

Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center - 902 Ocean Road, Spring Lake 07762

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP

Hope Fire Company #1 - 82 Route 526, Allentown 08501

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Morris County.

BOONTON

Boonton Municipal Building - 155 Powerville Rd, Boonton Township 07005

MORRIS PLAINS

Central Park of Morris County - 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains 07950

DENVILLE

Denville Municipal Building (community room) - 1 St Marys Pl Saint Mary's Place, Denville 07834

HANOVER

Hanover Township Community Center - 15 N. Jefferson Rd, Whippany 07981

MADISON

Hartley Dodge Memorial (Court Room) - 50 Kings Rd, Madison 07940

MORRISTOWN

Morristown Municipal Building- 200 South Street, Morristown 07963

MOUNT ARLINGTON

Mount Arlington Civic/Senior Center - 18 North Glen Ave, Mount Arlington 07856

MOUNT OLIVE

Mount Olive Municipal Building - 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Mount Olive 07828

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Ocean County.

BERKELEY

Berkeley Library - 30 Station Rd, Bayville

BRICK

Brick Library - 301 Chambers Bridge Rd., Brick

JACKSON

Jackson Library - 2 Jackson Dr. Jackson

LACEY

Lacey Community Center – Room C (Former Knights of Columbus) 15 E Lacey Rd., Lacey

LAKEWOOD

Lakewood Municipal Building (Court Room) - 231 3rd St., Lakewood

LAVALLETTE

Upper Shores Library - 112 Jersey City Ave. Lavallette

LITTLE EGG HARBOR

Little Egg Harbor Library - 290 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor

MANAHAWKIN

OC Southern Resource Center (Nutrition Hall) - 179 South Main St., Manahawkin

MANCHESTER

Manchester Library - 21 Colonial Dr., Manchester

TOMS RIVER

Toms River Library - 101 Washington St., Toms River

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the nine early voting centers, no matter where you live in Passaic County.

CLIFTON

Clifton Public Library - 292 Piaget Avenue, Clifton

HALEDON

Haledon Recreation Center - 83 Roe Street, Haledon

PASSAIC

Passaic City Municipal Building - 330 Passaic Street

PATERSON

Paterson Fire Department Headquarters - 300 McBride Avenue, Paterson

The Islamic Center Passaic County - 152 Derrom Avenue, Paterson

WANAQUE

Passaic County Community College Wanaque Campus: 500 Union Avenue, Wanaque

WAYNE

Wayne Main Library - 461 Valley Road, Wayne

WEST MILFORD

West Milford Municipal Building - 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford

WOODLAND PARK

West Paterson Boys and Girls Club: 8 Memorial Drive, Woodland Park

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Salem County.

PENNSVILLE

Mid- Atlantic States Career And Education Center - 375 S Broadway, Pennsville 08070

SALEM CITY

Union Fire Hall - 21 Walnut St, Salem 08079

UPPER PITTSGROVE

Monroeville Fire Company - 414 Monroeville Rd, Monroeville 08343

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the six early voting centers, no matter where you live in Somerset County.

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP

Bernards Township Community Center Garage, 289 South Maple Ave, Basking Ridge

BRIDGEWATER

Municipal Court, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater

FRANKLIN

Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane, Somerset

HILLSBOROUGH

Municipal Building , 379 South Branch Road, Hillsborough

MONTGOMERY

Municipal Building, 2261 Route 206, Belle Mead

NORTH PLAINFIELD

Community Center, 614 Greenbrook Road, North Plainfield

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Sussex County.

Wantage Library - 69 County Rd. 639, Wantage 07461

Louise Childs Library - 21 Stanhope Sparta Rd., Stanhope 07874

Chochran House - 83 Spring Street, Newton 07860

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Union County.

CRANFORD

Union College (Nomahegan Building, Room N4, Near Guard Booth: Parking in Lot 1) - 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford

ELIZABETH

Sampson Center, 800 Anna Street, Elizabeth

NEW PROVIDENCE

DeCorso Community Center, 15 East 4th Street, New Providence

PLAINFIELD

Union College, Church Street, between East 2nd & East 3rd, Plainfield

RAHWAY

Rahway Recreation Center, 275 E. Milton Avenue, Room 112

ROSELLE

Amalfe Community Center, 1268 Shaffer Avenue, Roselle

UNION

Union Township Senior Center, 652 Rahway Avenue, Union

Where can I access in-person early voting?

At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Warren County.

Catherine Dickson Hoffman branch (Blairstown) - 4 Lambert Rd., Blairstown 07825

Northeast Branch (Independence) - 40 US Highway 46 West, Hackettstown 07840

Southwest Branch (Stewartsville) 404 County Road 519, Stewartsville 08886

In-person early voting is among three ways that voters can cast ballots — alongside vote by mail ballot and of course, at their polling place on Election Day.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.comClick here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

