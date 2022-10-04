NJ locations for early in-person voting before Election Day 2022
Under state law enacted last year, registered New Jersey voters can cast ballots in person on machines during a nine-day period ahead of each Election Day.
For fall 2022, early voting locations will be open from Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Hours will be Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
No appointment is necessary. Accommodations will be made for voters with disabilities.
This is separate from Election Day polling places, which show up under each voter’s registration information.
The following is a county-by-county list of in-person, early voting locations for 2022 across NJ:
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Atlantic County.
Atlantic City
(Quaremba Hall at St. Michael’s) 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City 08401
Buena Vista
(Martin Luther King Building) 661 Jackson Rd., Newtonville 08346
Egg Harbor Township
(Atlantic County Library) 1 Swift Ave., Egg Harbor Twp, 08234
Galloway Township
(Galloway Library) 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway 08205
Hamilton Township
(Mays Landing Library) 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing 08330
Hammonton
(Hammonton Family Success Center) 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton 08037
Northfield
(Shoreview Building) 101 Shore Rd., Northfield 08225
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the nine early voting centers, no matter where you live in Bergen County.
Fort Lee
1355 Inwood Terrace/Anderson Avenue Circular Driveway (Jack Alter Community Center)
Garfield
159 Gaston Avenue (Rescue Engine Company #3)
Hackensack
One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack, NJ (County Administration Building)
Mahwah
475 Corporate Drive (Senior Center)
Paramus
400 Paramus Road (Bergen Community College / IT Building)
River Vale
628 River Vale Road (River Vale Community Center)
Rutherford
15 Sylvan Street (The Williams Center)
Teaneck
250 Colonial Court (Richard Rodda Center)
Woodcliff Lake
411 Chestnut Ridge Road (Tice Senior Center)
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Burlington County.
Chesterfield Township
(Chesterfield Municipal Building, conference room) 295 Bordentown-Chesterfield Rd., Chesterfield
Evesham Township
(Gibson House, basement) 535 E. Main Street, Marlton
Medford Township
(Medford Town Hall, all-purpose room) 49 Union Street, Medford
Mount Laurel Township
Rowan College at Burlington County Student Success Center (Exec. Conference Room 138)
1500 College Circle, Mt. Laurel
Pemberton Township
(Pemberton Community Library, community room) 16 Broadway, Browns Mills
Shamong Township
(Lenape Regional High School District Headquarters) 93 Willow Grove Road, Shamong
Willingboro Township
(Willingboro Public Library) Willingboro Town Center, 220 Campbell Drive, Willingboro
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Camden County.
Gloucester Township
(Elections & Archive Center, warehouse side entrance) 100 University Court, Blackwood
Camden
(Rowan University, parking available at PNC Bank and on street) 129 N. Broadway, Camden
Collingswood
(Collingswood Senior Center, 1st floor large living room) 30 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood
Merchantville
(Merchantville Community Center, lower, ramp access from building side) 212 Somerset Street
Runnemede
(Harry Williams Community Center, Senior Room) 2 Broadway, Runnemede
Winslow
(Bud Duble Community Center) 33 Cooper Folly Rd, Atco
Voorhees
(Lion’s Lake Community Center) 101 Dutchtown Rd., Voorhees
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Cape May County.
Cape May Court House Library – 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House
Lower Township Library – 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas
Upper Township Library – 2050 Route 631, Petersburg
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Cumberland County.
Bridgeton Public Library - 150 East Commerce Street, Bridgeton 08302
Millville Woman’s Club - 300 E Street, Millville 08332
City of Vineland Police Athletic League (PAL) - 20 S. Sixth Street, Vineland 08360
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Essex County.
Bloomfield
Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield
East Orange
(East Orange City Hall) 44 City Hall Plaza, East Orange
Fairfield
(Fairfield Community Center) 221 Hollywood Avenue, Fairfield
Irvington
(Irvington Municipal Building) 1 Civic Square West, Irvington
Verona
(Verona Community Center) 880 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
West Orange
(New Education Center @ South Mountain Recreation Complex) 560 Northfield Avenue
Newark
Essex County Complex Parking Garage, West Market Street Entrance, Newark
The Steve Adubato Sports Complex - Branch Brook Park Building #24, Newark
Newark Re-Entry Corporation, 936-938 Bergen Street, Newark
West Side Park Community Center, 600 – South 17th Street, Newark
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the five early voting centers, no matter where you live in Gloucester County.
Gloucester County Complex - 1200 N Delsea Dr, Clayton 08312
Logan Municipal Building - 125 Main Street, Bridgeport 08014
Monroe Public Library - 713 Marsha Ave, Williamstown 08094
RCSJ Behavioral Science Center - 1400 Tanyard Rd, Sewel 08080
Riverwinds Community Center - 1000 Riverwinds Dr, Thorofare 08086
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Hudson County.
BAYONNE
Bayonne City Hall (Council Chambers) 600 Avenue C, Bayonne 07002
HOBOKEN
Hoboken City Hall (1st Floor Conference Room, Newark Street Entrance)
94 Washington Street, Hoboken 07030
JERSEY CITY
Jersey City Hall (Ground Floor Caucus Room) 280 Grove Street, Jersey City 07302
Pershing Field Community Center - 816 Summit Avenue, Jersey City 07307
Hank Gallo Community Center - 175 Lincoln Park, Jersey City 07304
Moose Lodge - 60 West Side Avenue, Jersey City 07305
KEARNY
Kearny Town Hall (2nd Floor Courtroom Conference Room) 402 Kearny Ave., Kearny 07032
UNION CITY
16th Street & New York Avenue, Union City
28th Street & New York Avenue, Union City
WEST NEW YORK
Sunshine Garden Community Room - 515 54th Street, West New York 07093
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Hunterdon County.
North County Branch Library - 65 Halstead Street, Clinton 08809
Main Library - 314 State Route 12, Bldg #3, Flemington 08822
4H Building County Fairgrounds - 1207 Route 179, Lambertville 08530
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the six early voting centers, no matter where you live in Mercer County.
EAST WINDSOR
Mercer County Library - Hickory Corner Branch, 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor
EWING
Mercer County Office Park - 1440 Parkside Ave, Ewing 08638
HAMILTON
Colonial Firehouse Company, 801 Kuser Road, Hamilton 08619
LAWRENCE
Mercer County Library - Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike (at Darrah Lane)
PENNINGTON
Pennington Fire Company, 120 Broemel Place, Pennington
TRENTON
Trenton Firehouse Headquarters, 244 Perry Street, Trenton
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Middlesex County.
EAST BRUNSWICK
East Brunswick Community Center - 721 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick
EDISON
Minnie B. Veal Recreation Center - 1070 Grove Ave, Edison
MONROE
Monroe Public Library 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick Hub Teen Center - 411 Joyce Kilmer Ave, New Brunswick
OLD BRIDGE
Old Bridge Public Library - 1 Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge
PERTH AMBOY
Jankowski Community Center - 1 Olive St, Perth Amboy
PISCATAWAY
John F. Kennedy Public Library - 500 Hoes Lane, Piscataway
SAYREVILLE
Sayreville Senior Center - 423 Main St, Sayreville
SOUTH BRUNSWICK
South Brunswick Community Center - 124 New Road, Monmouth Junction
WOODBRIDGE
Acacia Youth Center (formerly Hungarian Manor) - 95 Port Reading Ave, Woodbridge
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Monmouth County.
COLTS NECK
Colts Neck Public Library - 1 Winthrop Drive, Colts Neck 07722
HAZLET
James J. Cullen Community Center 1776 Union Avenue, Hazlet 07730
HOWELL TOWNSHIP
Adelphia Fire Company Station No. 2 (rear entrance) - 993 State Route 33, Freehold 07728
LITTLE SILVER
The Women’s Club of Little Silver (Main Lobby) 111 Church Street, Little Silver 07739
LONG BRANCH
Long Branch Senior Center - 85 2nd Ave., Long Branch 07740
MANALAPAN
Monmouth County Library Headquarters (rooms 1,2,&3) 125 Symmes Drive, Manalapan 07726
MIDDLETOWN
Croydon Hall (Gymnasium) 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo 07737
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP
Neptune Senior Center (Fitness Center) 1607 Corlies Avenue, Neptune 07753
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS
Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center - 902 Ocean Road, Spring Lake 07762
UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP
Hope Fire Company #1 - 82 Route 526, Allentown 08501
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Morris County.
BOONTON
Boonton Municipal Building - 155 Powerville Rd, Boonton Township 07005
MORRIS PLAINS
Central Park of Morris County - 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains 07950
DENVILLE
Denville Municipal Building (community room) - 1 St Marys Pl Saint Mary's Place, Denville 07834
HANOVER
Hanover Township Community Center - 15 N. Jefferson Rd, Whippany 07981
MADISON
Hartley Dodge Memorial (Court Room) - 50 Kings Rd, Madison 07940
MORRISTOWN
Morristown Municipal Building- 200 South Street, Morristown 07963
MOUNT ARLINGTON
Mount Arlington Civic/Senior Center - 18 North Glen Ave, Mount Arlington 07856
MOUNT OLIVE
Mount Olive Municipal Building - 204 Flanders-Drakestown Road, Mount Olive 07828
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the 10 early voting centers, no matter where you live in Ocean County.
BERKELEY
Berkeley Library - 30 Station Rd, Bayville
BRICK
Brick Library - 301 Chambers Bridge Rd., Brick
JACKSON
Jackson Library - 2 Jackson Dr. Jackson
LACEY
Lacey Community Center – Room C (Former Knights of Columbus) 15 E Lacey Rd., Lacey
LAKEWOOD
Lakewood Municipal Building (Court Room) - 231 3rd St., Lakewood
LAVALLETTE
Upper Shores Library - 112 Jersey City Ave. Lavallette
LITTLE EGG HARBOR
Little Egg Harbor Library - 290 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor
MANAHAWKIN
OC Southern Resource Center (Nutrition Hall) - 179 South Main St., Manahawkin
MANCHESTER
Manchester Library - 21 Colonial Dr., Manchester
TOMS RIVER
Toms River Library - 101 Washington St., Toms River
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the nine early voting centers, no matter where you live in Passaic County.
CLIFTON
Clifton Public Library - 292 Piaget Avenue, Clifton
HALEDON
Haledon Recreation Center - 83 Roe Street, Haledon
PASSAIC
Passaic City Municipal Building - 330 Passaic Street
PATERSON
Paterson Fire Department Headquarters - 300 McBride Avenue, Paterson
The Islamic Center Passaic County - 152 Derrom Avenue, Paterson
WANAQUE
Passaic County Community College Wanaque Campus: 500 Union Avenue, Wanaque
WAYNE
Wayne Main Library - 461 Valley Road, Wayne
WEST MILFORD
West Milford Municipal Building - 1480 Union Valley Road, West Milford
WOODLAND PARK
West Paterson Boys and Girls Club: 8 Memorial Drive, Woodland Park
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Salem County.
PENNSVILLE
Mid- Atlantic States Career And Education Center - 375 S Broadway, Pennsville 08070
SALEM CITY
Union Fire Hall - 21 Walnut St, Salem 08079
UPPER PITTSGROVE
Monroeville Fire Company - 414 Monroeville Rd, Monroeville 08343
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the six early voting centers, no matter where you live in Somerset County.
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP
Bernards Township Community Center Garage, 289 South Maple Ave, Basking Ridge
BRIDGEWATER
Municipal Court, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater
FRANKLIN
Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane, Somerset
HILLSBOROUGH
Municipal Building , 379 South Branch Road, Hillsborough
MONTGOMERY
Municipal Building, 2261 Route 206, Belle Mead
NORTH PLAINFIELD
Community Center, 614 Greenbrook Road, North Plainfield
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Sussex County.
Wantage Library - 69 County Rd. 639, Wantage 07461
Louise Childs Library - 21 Stanhope Sparta Rd., Stanhope 07874
Chochran House - 83 Spring Street, Newton 07860
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the seven early voting centers, no matter where you live in Union County.
CRANFORD
Union College (Nomahegan Building, Room N4, Near Guard Booth: Parking in Lot 1) - 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford
ELIZABETH
Sampson Center, 800 Anna Street, Elizabeth
NEW PROVIDENCE
DeCorso Community Center, 15 East 4th Street, New Providence
PLAINFIELD
Union College, Church Street, between East 2nd & East 3rd, Plainfield
RAHWAY
Rahway Recreation Center, 275 E. Milton Avenue, Room 112
ROSELLE
Amalfe Community Center, 1268 Shaffer Avenue, Roselle
UNION
Union Township Senior Center, 652 Rahway Avenue, Union
Where can I access in-person early voting?
At any of the three early voting centers, no matter where you live in Warren County.
Catherine Dickson Hoffman branch (Blairstown) - 4 Lambert Rd., Blairstown 07825
Northeast Branch (Independence) - 40 US Highway 46 West, Hackettstown 07840
Southwest Branch (Stewartsville) 404 County Road 519, Stewartsville 08886
In-person early voting is among three ways that voters can cast ballots — alongside vote by mail ballot and of course, at their polling place on Election Day.
