LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and a weapon offense for the killing of Isaiah Shaw.

Prosecutors said Lindenwold police responded to a shooting on Egg Harbor Road shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. They found Shaw, of Winslow, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Nevels as a suspect in the shooting. However, prosecutors said Nevels barricaded himself in a home in Gloucester Township on Saturday before he could be arrested.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the home. After some time, Nevels surrendered to the police.

Nevels was being held at Camden County jail as of Sunday.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for more information.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

