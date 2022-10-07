No high-speed chase here.

The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike.

The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.

The man left the bank with cash inside a black backpack and hopped on a black mountain bike.

Linden police said the robbery was not immediately reported which allowed the robber to make a successful getaway.

Person who held up Wells Fargo branch in Linden, mountain bike used in getaway Person who held up Wells Fargo branch in Linden, mountain bike used in getaway (Linden police) loading...

The robber is a black male between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches with a thin build.

He was wearing a blue surgical mask and a brown baseball cap, gray coat with a hood, black gloves with a red patch on the pointer finger, black pants and a black neck gaiter. He also was wearing black shoes with a white reflective patch on the toe area.

Anyone with information about the robbery call FBI Newark at 973-792-3000 or Linden PD at 908-474-8558.

Person who held up Wells Fargo branch in Linden, mountain bike used in getaway 10/4/2 Person who held up Wells Fargo branch in Linden, mountain bike used in getaway 10/4/2 (Linden police) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey