Linden, NJ bank robber got away on mountain bike
No high-speed chase here.
The FBI and Linden police are looking for male who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday and then made his escape on a mountain bike.
The robber stood in line at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on West Saint Georges Avenue in Linden around 12:30 p.m. When he got to the teller he handed over a demand note while holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the FBI.
The man left the bank with cash inside a black backpack and hopped on a black mountain bike.
Linden police said the robbery was not immediately reported which allowed the robber to make a successful getaway.
The robber is a black male between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches with a thin build.
He was wearing a blue surgical mask and a brown baseball cap, gray coat with a hood, black gloves with a red patch on the pointer finger, black pants and a black neck gaiter. He also was wearing black shoes with a white reflective patch on the toe area.
Anyone with information about the robbery call FBI Newark at 973-792-3000 or Linden PD at 908-474-8558.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
