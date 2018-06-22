TRENTON — An attorney for "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Joe Giudice denied a report that he would be deported before completing his federal prison term.

NBC 4 New York reported that a spokesman for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office (ICE) confirmed that Giudice is in "removal proceedings," which would return the husband of Teresa Giudice to his native Italy.

ICE placed a detainer on the 46-year-old who is currently serving a sentence on bankruptcy fraud charges at the federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

Giudice's family lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., told People it's true that a detainer has been on the client since March 2016 but no attempt has been made to deport his client. An immigration attorney has been working for Giudice to ensure he can return home when he completes his sentence in 2019.

Giudice was first sent to Fort Dix but was transferred to the federal facility in Pennsylvania at the end of 2017.

ICE has not yet returned a message from New Jersey 101.5.