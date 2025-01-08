Kosher grocers taking over shuttered Stop & Shop stores in NJ

A Kosher supermarket chain is expanding its presence in the Garden State.

Gourmet Glatt, which has two locations in Lakewood, is expected to take the place of a Stop & Shop location in Jackson that closed in the fall.

An opening for Gourmet Glatt is scheduled for late 2025 at Bennetts Mills Plaza, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The kosher market has three locations in New York, as well as a "Lakewood South" and "Lakewood North" stores.

Gourmet Glatt in Lakewood (Google Street View)

"From basic to hard-to-find, from heimish to gourmet, the staggering food selection in each of our departments is simply unparalleled," Gourmet Glatt says on its website.

As part of repositioning for the company, 10 Stop & Shop locations closed for good in New Jersey late last year. The vacant buildings are in need of tenants who require a lot of space.

Former Stop & Shop location in Howell (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

In late October, right before the Stop & Shop location along Route 9 in Howell closed its doors, it was announced by matzav.com that the building would be taken over by Moisha's Supermarket, a kosher grocer.

According to the blog, extensive renovations are planned for the Howell property ahead of the reopening as Moisha's.

