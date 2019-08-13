Juvenile charged with murder of woman at Toms River medical park

TOMS RIVER — A woman who died after an assault at a medical office park last week was killed by an underage assailant, authorities said Tuesday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Margarita Diaz, 44, of Manchester, was found by police about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 in Toms River after responding to a call about an assault.

First responders attempted to revive an unresponsive Diaz but she was pronounced dead at nearby Community Medical Center.

Billhimer did not disclose details about the incident, the suspect's age and gender or the circumstances of the crime.

The juvenile was charged with murder, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose and child endangerment.

The juvenile suspect was being held Tuesday at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

