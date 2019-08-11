Police ID woman killed, found in Toms River medical complex

TOMS RIVER — Police have identified the woman killed on Wednesday night after a reported assault in a medical office complex, though no arrests have been made.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Margarita Diaz, 44, of Manchester Township, was the victim found by police Aug. 7, around 8:40 p.m. at the Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 in the township.

First responders attempted to revive Diaz but she was pronounced dead at nearby Community Medical Center.

Billhimer did not disclose further details Sunday about the reported assault or the cause of death.

Deer Chase is made up of several single-level buildings with medical offices along Route 37 at Shady Nook Drive. A residential neighborhood is behind the complex.

