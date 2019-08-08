Homicide at Toms River medical office complex under investigation

TOMS RIVER — Prosecutors say a female was killed Wednesday night at a medical office complex where police had responded after a reports of an assault.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said police responded to the Deer Chase Professional Park on Route 37 and found an "unresponsive female" when they arrived at 8:40 p.m.

First responders attempted to revive the person but she was pronounced dead at nearby Community Medical Center.

Billhimer on Thursday did not disclose the identity or age of the victim. The prosecutor did not disclose if any arrests had been made but said there was no danger to the public.

Video posted by the Asbury Park Press shows a large police presence in the parking lot of the complex.

The Commons is made up of several single-level buildings with medical offices along Route 37 at Shady Nook Drive. A residential neighborhood is behind the complex.

The Toms River Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit are also part of the investigation.

