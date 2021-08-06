Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park
Join me, Craig Allen, and the "Jersey Prize Team," as we broadcast LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, Saturday afternoon from 3-7pm.
A few Saturdays ago, we got rained on, as I was arriving...
...but the rest of the afternoon was beautiful.
NJ101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says: The day will start off sunny...but there may be some pop-up showers later. But, this isn't a wet-weather system with much "oomph." Click here for Dan's update.
So, you now have Saturday afternoon plans...you're joining New Jersey 101.5 in Asbury Park.
See you there.
