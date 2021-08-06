Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park

Join me, Craig Allen, and the "Jersey Prize Team," as we broadcast LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, Saturday afternoon from 3-7pm.

A few Saturdays ago, we got rained on, as I was arriving...

As soon as the rain stopped, everyone came back out. (Craig Allen photo)

...but the rest of the afternoon was beautiful.

Talking with Tom Hayes, from NJ Natural Gas. (NJ Prize Team photo)

NJ101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says: The day will start off sunny...but there may be some pop-up showers later. But, this isn't a wet-weather system with much "oomph." Click here for Dan's update.

So TRUE. (Craig Allen photo)

So, you now have Saturday afternoon plans...you're joining New Jersey 101.5 in Asbury Park.

See you there.