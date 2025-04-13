The entertainment world mourns the passing of ‘Mr. Asbury Park’

Fans and entertainers throughout the world learned of the passing of “Mr. Asbury Park.” He was better known throughout the entertainment business as Lenny Welch.

Lenny Welch, the legendary singer, and entertainer died at the age of 84 last week at a hospital in Kissimmee, Florida.

Before Bruce Springsteen got the title of “Mr. Asbury Park,” there was the original Lenny Welch. Lenny was born in New York City but raised by his godparents in Asbury Park, Springwood Avenue, to be exact.

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

Lenny had a top 4 hit on the Billboard charts with a remake of the big band song Since I Fell for You. His tremendous voice and smooth delivery pushed his hit to number 4 on the charts and sold one million copies in 1963. His additional hits Ebb Tide and You Don’t Know Me were also fan favorites.

Lenny Welch loved Asbury Park. His was an instrumental part of the outstanding music on the west side of the tracks in the African American clubs. He was such a part of that fabric that many flocked to see him when he performed.

In a 2021 interview with the Asbury Park Press, Lenny describes his passion and love for Asbury Park and how he wanted to walk up and down Springwood Avenue and take in the history that he enjoyed so much. COVID-19 prevented that last journey. He said he thought of Asbury Park every day.

U.S. Venues Light Up Red As Part Of The #RedAlertRESTART Campaign In Support Of The RESTART Act Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

I had the honor and pleasure of talking with Lenny at an appearance he did in Asbury Park before COVID. I found him to be a humble, soft-spoken man thrilled to be back in the city he called home.

He still knew families on Springwood Avenue and looked forward to spending time with them. After our conversation, Lenny performed with that iconic voice that brought stillness among a packed auditorium.

Lenny Welch was Mr. Asbury Park, and will be missed but as always, his music will live on.

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈