A very cool thing will be happening in Asbury Park, New Jersey on March 21 and 22.

Luma will be coming into Asbury Park for a magnificent digital art projection light display that will use iconic Asbury Park as a facade, including the historic Paramount Theatre, the famed boardwalk, and other historic locations.

The Luma Festival is presented in conjunction with PolyOne who are the curators and promoters of art, music, literature, and visual arts. Based in Asbury Park, PolyOne and the Luma festival committee have planned an extremely exciting festival and visual display that weekend. It will also include art displays by local artists and will also include music performances.

PolyOne has committed to providing its amazing projection light show at the world’s largest outdoor NFT exhibition at the ancient Citadel of Erbil in the Kurdish-inhabited area. It is truly a remarkable achievement to provide such entertainment at this event.

The good news for families is that the festival is free to the public and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This is a wonderful opportunity to get an amazing light projection experience along with enjoying the local art and music that will be provided.

Using Asbury Park’s historic and iconic Paramount Theatre and the impressive boardwalk along with other famed local structures, there is no doubt that the crowd who gets a chance to witness and experience this festival will walk away amazed. The fact that the festival is free adds fervor to the experience.

Check out the Luma Festival and enjoy Asbury Park as you have never seen it before.

