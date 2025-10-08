Halloween is just a few weeks away. Do you have your costume picked out yet?

Your most basic friends will dress in a couples costume of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

There’s bound to be someone who is still living in 2008 dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.

I think we in the Garden State can be a little more creative than that. We can put together some Jersey-centric costumes that aren’t too difficult to put together and can perfectly represent New Jersey in 2025.

I present to you some ideas, feel free to use them this October!

Try them out: New Jersey costume ideas for 2025

jack ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Power 100 Lunch Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

COSTUME IDEA: Either candidate for governor

There’s nothing more horrifying in the Garden State this October than our choices for governor come Election Day in November.

jack ciattarelli Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Think about it

It would be Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, who swears by eating cheese-less pizza with anchovies.

Mikie Sherrill Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

Or Democrat Mikie Sherrill

The candidate swears that calling our breakfast meat “pork roll” is “gross.”

She takes the divisive stance that it’s called “Taylor Ham.”

jack ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/ Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

A true NJ nightmare

When New Jerseyans care so much about our food, these are two bone-chilling options for a costume.

Jersey Devil Photo by Alessio Zaccaria on Unsplash loading...

CLASSIC JERSEY COSTUME IDEA: The Jersey Devil

Straight out of the Pine Barrens, all you need are a pair of devil’s horns and anything Jersey-related.

Devil, Pizza Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Jersey Devil

Hold a slice of pizza, a beach badge, or a local brew. Anything that will make your devil costume Jersey-centric will do.

A recall of "radioactive shrimp' for traces of Cesium-137 has expanded to New Jersey (FDA/Senator John Kennedy's Office/Canva) A recall of "radioactive shrimp' for traces of Cesium-137 has expanded to New Jersey (FDA/Senator John Kennedy's Office/Canva) loading...

TIMELY COSTUME IDEA: Radioactive shrimp

The radioactive shrimp have been making news this fall.

This costume could be pretty simple: pink shirt, pink pants/ shorts, a makeshift tail and a bunch of glow sticks attached to your outfit.

Spotted Lanternflies Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

GROUP COSTUME IDEA: Spotted lanternflies

An insect that not only negatively impacts our agriculture AND it jumps when you try to stomp on it?

Stephen King, himself, would shudder at the thought.

Phil Murphy Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

COSTUME IDEA: Phil Murphy

This one’s a bit of a thinker: but you’d just need a duck costume on which you’ll need to write the word “LAME.”

*Taps mic* Do you get it?

Jersey Map Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

FAMILY COSTUME IDEA: North/ South/ Central Jersey

This one is perfect for new parents who still want to get in the Halloween spirit.

One parent has a shirt that says “North Jersey,” the other parent wears a shirt that reads “South Jersey,” and the little one would don a onesie with “Central Jersey” on it.

Twins? The other baby could be labeled “Jersey Shore.”

Seagull Photo by Peter F. Wolf on Unsplash loading...

COUPLES COSTUME IDEA: A bag of French fries and a seagull

The grouping that any Jersey shore beach goer would fear - the bag of fries that you paid way too much money for and the seagull that will swoop down and take them from you.

Seagull, French Fries Photo by Phil Botha on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

BONUS COSTUME

If you want a group costume, you can also have a third person following the seagull to feed it, much to other sunbathers' chagrin.

Wawa Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images loading...

COSTUME IDEA: Controversial convenience couple:

One partner is dress in a Wawa uniform, while the other in a QuikCheck uniform.

Quick Check Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Get into character

Bonus points (or candy) if the two spend the night glaring at each other and debating whether it’s a “sub” or a “hoagie.”

Troll Photo by MARIOLA GROBELSKA on Unsplash loading...

QUIRKY COSTUME IDEA: "Pork Troll"

No, that wasn’t a typo. “Pork Troll.”

All you’d need is a shirt with a pork roll logo and the mask of a troll.

Pork Roll Photo by Pavel Subbotin on Unsplash loading...

All of South Jersey like to be Pork Trolls

This one wouldn’t be too difficult, but it would trigger those who insist on calling it “Taylor Ham.”

Stone Pony Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

COSTUME IDEA: The Stone Pony

Put on a horse or pony costume and cover it with rocks.

Boom: you’re now Asbury Park’s iconic music venue.

Property Tax Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash loading...

COSTUME IDEA: Property Tax bill

As a New Jerseyan, can you think of anything more horrifying?

