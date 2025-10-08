Perfect Halloween costumes for New Jerseyans in 2025
Halloween is just a few weeks away. Do you have your costume picked out yet?
Your most basic friends will dress in a couples costume of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
There’s bound to be someone who is still living in 2008 dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
I think we in the Garden State can be a little more creative than that. We can put together some Jersey-centric costumes that aren’t too difficult to put together and can perfectly represent New Jersey in 2025.
I present to you some ideas, feel free to use them this October!
Try them out: New Jersey costume ideas for 2025
COSTUME IDEA: Either candidate for governor
There’s nothing more horrifying in the Garden State this October than our choices for governor come Election Day in November.
Think about it
It would be Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, who swears by eating cheese-less pizza with anchovies.
Or Democrat Mikie Sherrill
The candidate swears that calling our breakfast meat “pork roll” is “gross.”
She takes the divisive stance that it’s called “Taylor Ham.”
A true NJ nightmare
When New Jerseyans care so much about our food, these are two bone-chilling options for a costume.
CLASSIC JERSEY COSTUME IDEA: The Jersey Devil
Straight out of the Pine Barrens, all you need are a pair of devil’s horns and anything Jersey-related.
Jersey Devil
Hold a slice of pizza, a beach badge, or a local brew. Anything that will make your devil costume Jersey-centric will do.
TIMELY COSTUME IDEA: Radioactive shrimp
The radioactive shrimp have been making news this fall.
This costume could be pretty simple: pink shirt, pink pants/ shorts, a makeshift tail and a bunch of glow sticks attached to your outfit.
GROUP COSTUME IDEA: Spotted lanternflies
An insect that not only negatively impacts our agriculture AND it jumps when you try to stomp on it?
Stephen King, himself, would shudder at the thought.
COSTUME IDEA: Phil Murphy
This one’s a bit of a thinker: but you’d just need a duck costume on which you’ll need to write the word “LAME.”
*Taps mic* Do you get it?
FAMILY COSTUME IDEA: North/ South/ Central Jersey
This one is perfect for new parents who still want to get in the Halloween spirit.
One parent has a shirt that says “North Jersey,” the other parent wears a shirt that reads “South Jersey,” and the little one would don a onesie with “Central Jersey” on it.
Twins? The other baby could be labeled “Jersey Shore.”
COUPLES COSTUME IDEA: A bag of French fries and a seagull
The grouping that any Jersey shore beach goer would fear - the bag of fries that you paid way too much money for and the seagull that will swoop down and take them from you.
BONUS COSTUME
If you want a group costume, you can also have a third person following the seagull to feed it, much to other sunbathers' chagrin.
COSTUME IDEA: Controversial convenience couple:
One partner is dress in a Wawa uniform, while the other in a QuikCheck uniform.
Get into character
Bonus points (or candy) if the two spend the night glaring at each other and debating whether it’s a “sub” or a “hoagie.”
QUIRKY COSTUME IDEA: "Pork Troll"
No, that wasn’t a typo. “Pork Troll.”
All you’d need is a shirt with a pork roll logo and the mask of a troll.
All of South Jersey like to be Pork Trolls
This one wouldn’t be too difficult, but it would trigger those who insist on calling it “Taylor Ham.”
COSTUME IDEA: The Stone Pony
Put on a horse or pony costume and cover it with rocks.
Boom: you’re now Asbury Park’s iconic music venue.
COSTUME IDEA: Property Tax bill
As a New Jerseyan, can you think of anything more horrifying?
