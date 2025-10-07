Think you know how expensive Halloween can be? It may scare you
When it comes to a holiday like Christmas, there have been the famous haters. Obviously, there’s Mr. Humbug, himself, Scrooge, as well as the Grinch.
Singles or recently broken up with folks, naturally, like to roll their eyes at Valentine’s Day.
I had no idea that there were haters of Halloween. At least not for the reason I’m going to tell you about.
In a recent study put out by Coupon Follow, 1 in 5 people are skipping out on Halloween this year, and it’s not just about being a ‘Halloween Scrooge.’
It’s about the unreasonable costs, according to 72% of the survey respondents.
Halloween has gotten pricey
Even more frightening than Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees? The expenses that go into celebrating spooky season.
Between the costumes, candy, decorations, and parties, American households are expected to spend about $220 on Halloween in 2025.
According to the study, costumes average $60 per household. Stitch from "Lilo and Stitch" is the most affordable costume, costing $23.54 on average.
On the other end of the spectrum, this year’s most expensive costume is Mr. Fantastic from "Fantastic Four" at $87.99.
Almost $100?! Those homemade costumes are looking pretty good right now.
For instance, this year I’m going to dress up as a millennial woman who almost exclusively dresses in leggings and pop culture T-shirts. My wallet will thank me!
As for candy, the average is about $40 per household. Chocolate treats are now 48% more expensive than sugary candy.
The priciest candy is a 3 Musketeers bar
A 3 Musketeers averages $0.93 per ounce.
(Not worth it in my opinion, but I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum.)
READ MORE: New Jersey’s favorite candy for Halloween 2025 has been revealed
For those abstaining from Halloween this year, I get it. The prices are way too steep, especially in a state that already robs us blind.
For those who are celebrating on Oct. 31: Happy Halloween!
