NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 31

Barnegat Light (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:22am - 7:32pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 7:38a		High
Sun 2:19p		Low
Sun 9:01p		High
Mon 2:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:02a		High
Sun 1:53p		Low
Sun 8:25p		High
Mon 2:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:14a		High
Sun 2:07p		Low
Sun 8:37p		High
Mon 2:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:06a		High
Sun 1:49p		Low
Sun 8:29p		High
Mon 2:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:32a		Low
Sun 11:43a		High
Sun 5:59p		Low
Mon 1:06a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:52a		High
Sun 2:14p		Low
Sun 9:00p		High
Mon 2:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 11:17a		High
Sun 5:06p		Low
Mon 12:40a		High
Mon 5:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:27a		High
Sun 3:11p		Low
Sun 9:41p		High
Mon 3:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:16a		High
Sun 1:56p		Low
Sun 8:36p		High
Mon 2:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 7:30a		High
Sun 2:25p		Low
Sun 9:00p		High
Mon 2:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:29a		High
Sun 2:00p		Low
Sun 8:40p		High
Mon 2:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:30a		High
Sun 3:06p		Low
Sun 9:28p		High
Mon 3:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

