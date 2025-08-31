NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:22am - 7:32pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:38a
|High
Sun 2:19p
|Low
Sun 9:01p
|High
Mon 2:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:02a
|High
Sun 1:53p
|Low
Sun 8:25p
|High
Mon 2:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:14a
|High
Sun 2:07p
|Low
Sun 8:37p
|High
Mon 2:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:06a
|High
Sun 1:49p
|Low
Sun 8:29p
|High
Mon 2:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:32a
|Low
Sun 11:43a
|High
Sun 5:59p
|Low
Mon 1:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:52a
|High
Sun 2:14p
|Low
Sun 9:00p
|High
Mon 2:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:17a
|High
Sun 5:06p
|Low
Mon 12:40a
|High
Mon 5:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:27a
|High
Sun 3:11p
|Low
Sun 9:41p
|High
Mon 3:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:16a
|High
Sun 1:56p
|Low
Sun 8:36p
|High
Mon 2:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:30a
|High
Sun 2:25p
|Low
Sun 9:00p
|High
Mon 2:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:29a
|High
Sun 2:00p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:30a
|High
Sun 3:06p
|Low
Sun 9:28p
|High
Mon 3:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt