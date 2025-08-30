NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 30
Advisories
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:45a
|High
Sat 1:32p
|Low
Sat 7:53p
|High
Sun 1:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:09a
|High
Sat 1:06p
|Low
Sat 7:17p
|High
Sun 1:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:21a
|High
Sat 1:20p
|Low
Sat 7:29p
|High
Sun 1:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:13a
|High
Sat 1:02p
|Low
Sat 7:21p
|High
Sun 1:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:50a
|High
Sat 5:12p
|Low
Sat 11:58p
|High
Sun 5:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:02a
|High
Sat 1:26p
|Low
Sat 8:01p
|High
Sun 1:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:24a
|High
Sat 4:19p
|Low
Sat 11:32p
|High
Sun 4:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:38a
|High
Sat 2:19p
|Low
Sat 8:43p
|High
Sun 2:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:31a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 7:35p
|High
Sun 1:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:45a
|High
Sat 1:28p
|Low
Sat 7:58p
|High
Sun 1:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:38a
|High
Sat 1:03p
|Low
Sat 7:38p
|High
Sun 1:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:41a
|High
Sat 2:12p
|Low
Sat 8:31p
|High
Sun 2:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt