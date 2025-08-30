Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:45a High

Sat 1:32p Low

Sat 7:53p High

Sun 1:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:09a High

Sat 1:06p Low

Sat 7:17p High

Sun 1:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:21a High

Sat 1:20p Low

Sat 7:29p High

Sun 1:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:13a High

Sat 1:02p Low

Sat 7:21p High

Sun 1:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:50a High

Sat 5:12p Low

Sat 11:58p High

Sun 5:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:02a High

Sat 1:26p Low

Sat 8:01p High

Sun 1:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:24a High

Sat 4:19p Low

Sat 11:32p High

Sun 4:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:38a High

Sat 2:19p Low

Sat 8:43p High

Sun 2:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:31a High

Sat 1:03p Low

Sat 7:35p High

Sun 1:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:45a High

Sat 1:28p Low

Sat 7:58p High

Sun 1:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:38a High

Sat 1:03p Low

Sat 7:38p High

Sun 1:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:41a High

Sat 2:12p Low

Sat 8:31p High

Sun 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

