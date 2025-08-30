NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 30

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 30

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:21am - 7:34pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 6:45a		High
Sat 1:32p		Low
Sat 7:53p		High
Sun 1:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:09a		High
Sat 1:06p		Low
Sat 7:17p		High
Sun 1:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:21a		High
Sat 1:20p		Low
Sat 7:29p		High
Sun 1:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:13a		High
Sat 1:02p		Low
Sat 7:21p		High
Sun 1:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:50a		High
Sat 5:12p		Low
Sat 11:58p		High
Sun 5:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:02a		High
Sat 1:26p		Low
Sat 8:01p		High
Sun 1:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 10:24a		High
Sat 4:19p		Low
Sat 11:32p		High
Sun 4:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 7:38a		High
Sat 2:19p		Low
Sat 8:43p		High
Sun 2:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:31a		High
Sat 1:03p		Low
Sat 7:35p		High
Sun 1:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 6:45a		High
Sat 1:28p		Low
Sat 7:58p		High
Sun 1:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:38a		High
Sat 1:03p		Low
Sat 7:38p		High
Sun 1:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:41a		High
Sat 2:12p		Low
Sat 8:31p		High
Sun 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and SW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

