NJ’s forecast has a bit of everything this week: Comfy warmth, heat, storms

The Bottom Line

After a summery weekend filled with heat and thunderstorms, New Jersey's weather settles down for a couple of days. Monday will be mostly sunny and dry with low humidity and seasonable temperatures, reaching the refreshing 70s in the afternoon. Tuesday looks great too, near 80 degrees. Then Wednesday turns cloudy and way more humid, potentially sparking our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. There will be a daily chance of unsettled weather right through the weekend, in fact. That will be combined with some heat — both Thursday and Friday have a shot at hitting 90+ degrees. There truly is something for everyone in this week's forecast!

Weather Hazards

The first half of the week looks quiet and comfortable, but conditions become more active starting Wednesday.

Some thunderstorms could become strong to severe on Wednesday, with additional rounds of unsettled weather possible through the end of the week.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures could approach or exceed 90 degrees in spots while humidity levels continue to climb to near dangerous heat levels.

Climatological Context

June 8 is the 159th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are around 79 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 59 to 61 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Monday

The new week begins with a new air mass filtering into New Jersey. It is a slightly cooler, much drier, much more comfortable air mass.

Temperatures have settled in the 60s Monday morning. Overnight, there was a prominent breeze and a few sprinkles throughout the state, but I do not expect either to be an issue going forward.

Expect sunshine with occasional passing clouds Monday, with dry weather from start to finish. Afternoon temperatures will be comfortable and seasonable, ending up in the mid 70s. Humidity levels remain low, which is always a treat this time of year.

Will Monday be the nicest day of the week? Ehh, it depends on your taste. It'll be either Monday or Tuesday, I think.

Monday night will be mainly clear and fairly cool, with temperatures dipping into the lower to mid 50s by Tuesday morning. The northwest hills could easily see some spots in the chilly 40s.

Tuesday

Tuesday keeps the good weather vibes rolling. Sunshine will dominate, with some late-arriving clouds. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees. Once again, humidity levels will remain comfortably low.

Once again, zero weather problems. A beautiful late spring day.

Wednesday

Wednesday marks a big transition day. Cloud cover increases, humidity surges, and rain chances go up. In general, the atmosphere will start to feel much more like the middle of summer than late spring.

High temperatures on Wednesday should still reach around 80 degrees, give or take. But the air will feel considerably thicker than Monday or Tuesday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop as the day progresses. (Different models show different coverage and duration of rainfall — I favor occasional spurts of rain, not an all-day thing.) Keep in mind, some storms could be on the strong side, especially if a bit of sunshine breaks through to add instability to the atmosphere.

Bottom line: While Wednesday is not shaping up to be a washout, it will be the beginning of a more unsettled stretch of weather.

Thursday & Beyond

The heat kicks up again on Thursday, as high temperatures surge to 90+ degrees again. It will be humid and breezy and mostly cloudy too. We will have to watch for one or two rounds of thunderstorms early and late on Thursday too. Some really heavy rain is a possibility, given how humid (a.k.a. "juicy") the atmosphere is going to get.

Friday's temperatures are tricky, with 90 degrees inland but much cooler temperatures near the coast and anywhere it rains. Yes, there will be another chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

It looks like Saturday will be the grand finale of this stretch of unsettled weather, before we break into brighter skies on Sunday. Both days will carry at least a slight thunderstorm chance. Highs are forecast to end up in the 80s.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.