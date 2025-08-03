NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 3
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:37a
|High
Sun 3:55p
|Low
Sun 10:42p
|High
Mon 4:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:01a
|High
Sun 3:29p
|Low
Sun 10:06p
|High
Mon 3:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:13a
|High
Sun 3:43p
|Low
Sun 10:18p
|High
Mon 4:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:05a
|High
Sun 3:25p
|Low
Sun 10:10p
|High
Mon 3:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:01a
|Low
Sun 1:42p
|High
Sun 7:35p
|Low
Mon 2:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:36a
|High
Sun 3:59p
|Low
Sun 10:38p
|High
Mon 4:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:08a
|Low
Sun 1:16p
|High
Sun 6:42p
|Low
Mon 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:04a
|High
Sun 4:51p
|Low
Sun 11:14p
|High
Mon 5:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:00a
|High
Sun 3:46p
|Low
Sun 10:23p
|High
Mon 4:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:14a
|High
Sun 4:12p
|Low
Sun 10:40p
|High
Mon 4:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:10a
|High
Sun 3:59p
|Low
Sun 10:27p
|High
Mon 4:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:08a
|High
Sun 4:48p
|Low
Sun 11:11p
|High
Mon 5:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 5 ft.
