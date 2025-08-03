Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

6 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:09pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:37a High

Sun 3:55p Low

Sun 10:42p High

Mon 4:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:01a High

Sun 3:29p Low

Sun 10:06p High

Mon 3:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:13a High

Sun 3:43p Low

Sun 10:18p High

Mon 4:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:05a High

Sun 3:25p Low

Sun 10:10p High

Mon 3:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:01a Low

Sun 1:42p High

Sun 7:35p Low

Mon 2:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:36a High

Sun 3:59p Low

Sun 10:38p High

Mon 4:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:08a Low

Sun 1:16p High

Sun 6:42p Low

Mon 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:04a High

Sun 4:51p Low

Sun 11:14p High

Mon 5:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:00a High

Sun 3:46p Low

Sun 10:23p High

Mon 4:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:14a High

Sun 4:12p Low

Sun 10:40p High

Mon 4:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:10a High

Sun 3:59p Low

Sun 10:27p High

Mon 4:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:08a High

Sun 4:48p Low

Sun 11:11p High

Mon 5:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

