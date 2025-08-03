NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 3

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 3

Asbury Park (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
6 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:55am - 8:09pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 9:37a		High
Sun 3:55p		Low
Sun 10:42p		High
Mon 4:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:01a		High
Sun 3:29p		Low
Sun 10:06p		High
Mon 3:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:13a		High
Sun 3:43p		Low
Sun 10:18p		High
Mon 4:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:05a		High
Sun 3:25p		Low
Sun 10:10p		High
Mon 3:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:01a		Low
Sun 1:42p		High
Sun 7:35p		Low
Mon 2:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:36a		High
Sun 3:59p		Low
Sun 10:38p		High
Mon 4:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:08a		Low
Sun 1:16p		High
Sun 6:42p		Low
Mon 2:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 10:04a		High
Sun 4:51p		Low
Sun 11:14p		High
Mon 5:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:00a		High
Sun 3:46p		Low
Sun 10:23p		High
Mon 4:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 9:14a		High
Sun 4:12p		Low
Sun 10:40p		High
Mon 4:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:10a		High
Sun 3:59p		Low
Sun 10:27p		High
Mon 4:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:08a		High
Sun 4:48p		Low
Sun 11:11p		High
Mon 5:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

